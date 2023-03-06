Ipswich Town team news: The players set to miss Accrington match

Ipswich Town’s promotion bid in League One is back on track following yet another win this past weekend.

An emphatic 4-0 win over Burton Albion was the club’s third league victory on the bounce, re-affirming the club’s top two ambitions.

Matches come thick and fast at this time of the year, though, and Ipswich face yet another test on Tuesday night.

This time, it’s Accrington Stanley set to visit Portman Road, with themselves sitting 20th at the opposite end of the table to Ipswich.

Given Accrington sit just two points above the drop zone, they are as much in need of the points as Ipswich on Tuesday night.

With all of that said, here at FLW, we thought we’d go through Ipswich’s latest team news ahead of the clash, outlining the players who could miss Tuesday’s match.

The players set to miss out

Panutche Camara

Having made just one Ipswich performance this season, Panutche Camara will miss out on this one.

Quiz: Can you name which club Ipswich Town signed these 22 players from?

1 of 22 John Wark (1988) Arsenal Liverpool Man Utd Newcastle

McKenna recently offered a positive update on his fitness but this match will come too soon to feature.

Dom Ball

The same can be said for midfielder Dom Ball.

It was previously thought that he would be out for the season, but he is now set to be back involved with the first team group fully next week.

Tyreece John-Jules

The Arsenal loanee has been out since October.

He is set to return soon, but he is not yet ready to feature in the matchday squad just yet, one assumes.

Lee Evans

Currently out with a knee injury, his recovery was recently described as ‘on track’ by McKenna.

Again, this one comes far too soon for him.

Leif Davis – doubt

After going off the pitch on Saturday afternoon with a knock against Burton Albion, Leif Davis could be considered a doubt for the Accrington clash.

McKenna is yet to confirm the final team news ahead of the match but the hope will be he can overcome what was bothering him and feature on Tuesday night.