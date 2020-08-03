Ipswich Town targeting transfer move for experienced defender

Ipswich Town are reportedly keen on signing former Derby County defender Richard Keogh according to TWTD.

Keogh has been a free-agent since his time with Derby County reached a conclusion in October after a season-ending injury.

The Irishman sustained anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligament damage in a car crash, when both Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett were at the wheel, with Keogh being a passenger in the car.

It led to Keogh being sacked, although he also failed with an appeal against the club’s decision to release him from his contract with immediate effect.

He’ll be looking to find a new club ahead of the 2020/21 season, and a move to Ipswich could be tempting for the Irish international.

The Tractor Boys will be targeting promotion into the Championship once again, after a frustrating league campaign recently under the management of Paul Lambert.

Ipswich finished 11th in the League One table, after the majority of clubs in the third tier agreed to finish the season on a PPG (points per game) basis.

The Verdict:

This could be a smart bit of business.

Keogh had some impressive years with Derby County, but his time with the club came to a frustrating end towards the back end of 2019.

You have to ask the question as to whether he’s going to be up to it after such a horrific injury though, as his confidence could be through the floor.

But if he can pick up where he left off, then he’s exactly the type of player Ipswich need, with his experience and leadership in the heart of defence.