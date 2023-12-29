Highlights Ipswich Town are talks with Fulham to sign Jay Stansfield on loan.

He is currently on loan at Birmingham City.

Stansfield has also attracted interest Sunderland.

Ipswich Town have opened talks with Fulham in their quest to sign Jay Stansfield on loan for the remainder of the campaign, according to this afternoon's report from Football Insider.

Stansfield is currently on loan at Birmingham City - and he has made a very good impact during his time at St Andrew's.

His recent goal against Plymouth Argyle just shows how valuable he has been to Blues - but the Midlands side have struggled massively under Wayne Rooney and it's unclear whether that's a concern for the Cottagers at this point with Marco Silva's side keen to see him develop.

Registering seven goals in 21 league appearances though, he has made the step up from League One very well and his performances have attracted interest from elsewhere, with Ipswich one team to have taken an interest in the young striker.

Sunderland are another team that are interested in securing a deal for the player, with the Black Cats' forwards failing to deliver so far this season following Ross Stewart's departure.

Since Ellis Simms' departure, the Wearside outfit have had problems in their striker department, with Joe Gelhardt enduring a mixed time at the Stadium of Light.

They invested in youth during the summer and even though it has paid dividends to an extent, with Jobe Bellingham proving to be a shrewd addition, some of their attacking signings haven't been able to step up to the plate.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

Fulham's stance on Jay Stansfield

The Cottagers are yet to make a decision on whether to recall Stansfield from Birmingham and send him to Ipswich - but they are open to recalling him during the January window.

That must be a boost for the Tractor Boys and in a further boost for Kieran McKenna's side, they have no interest in taking him back to Craven Cottage for the remainder of the season.

This should increase McKenna's side's chances of securing a deal for the 21-year-old.

The stance Fulham should take on Ipswich Town's move for Jay Stansfield

The Cottagers need to check two main things before sanctioning a loan move to Portman Road.

Firstly, they need to receive assurances about the amount of game time he's going to win.

George Hirst may be out for now, but if Stansfield isn't going to be a regular starter throughout the second half of the campaign, he shouldn't be heading to Suffolk.

Silva's side also need to see whether the striker wants to make this mid-season move.

If he doesn't, a switch should be off the table, because the player's happiness and welfare have to be prioritised.