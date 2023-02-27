Ipswich Town sweating on mid-term player blow

Ipswich Town could be without Sam Morsy for a pair of games in the near future if the midfielder is unable to stay on the right side of the law.

Morsy has been key for Kieran McKenna’s side this season in League One, making 32 appearances, scoring four goals and adding a further three assists.

However, the 31-year-old midfielder has also collected nine yellow cards in total and is flirting with a two-match ban.

The East Anglian Daily Times reports how another caution for Morsy before the end of Ipswich’s clash with Shrewsbury Town on March 18th will result in an automatic two-game suspension. Once that date has passed, the next ban (three games) will follow 15 yellow cards between now and the end of the season.

However, it’s also noted that since Morsy picked up his ninth caution of the season on February 4th against Cambridge United, he’s manoeuvred his way through four League One fixtures without a booking and an FA Cup tie with Burnley.

Morsy scored the only goal of the game at the weekend against MK Dons, as Ipswich picked up another timely win.

That kept Ipswich third and moved them within five points of Plymouth Argyle in second after their 5-2 defeat at the hands of Peterborough United.

The Verdict

Morsy is walking a tightrope, which is obviously an issue for Ipswich, yet he’s managed himself really well in the last four league games.

Ultimately, though, you don’t want this playing on his mind too much.

Ipswich need Morsy playing his normal game, rather than tailoring himself to not earn a suspension.

It’s got to be a game-by-game approach for Ipswich rather than focusing long-term on player availability. Given they are chasing, they’ve got just overcome the challenges they are facing immediately.

