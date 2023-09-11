Highlights Ipswich Town faces uncertainty over the fitness of Wes Burns after his hamstring injury during Wales' friendly match.

Ipswich Town face an eager wait to find out the fitness of Wes Burns following his Wales international duty.

Wales boss Rob Page has confirmed that the 28-year-old has suffered a fitness issue that could keep him out of action for Kieran McKenna’s side this weekend.

Burns came off the bench for the national team’s 0-0 draw with South Korea on Thursday evening.

The international friendly ended scoreless after 90 minutes, with Burns playing until the final whistle.

The forward has already made his return to the club, where the extent of his injury is to be assessed.

Burns flagged a potential issue with his hamstring after the game was over, raising concerns that he could miss some of the upcoming Championship action.

What has Rob Page said about Wes Burns’ injury?

Page reiterated his frustration with the scheduling and timing of Wales’ friendly last week against Korea.

The Wales boss was disappointed to have to play ahead of tonight’s Euro 2024 qualifying clash with Latvia, which he must now do without Burns in the squad.

"I didn't want the game because I didn't want to risk injuries," said Page, via East Anglian Daily Times.

"We've picked up an injury from that game, but there's lots of positives to come out of it.

"Wes has come on and he's tweaked his hamstring. We've got a duty of care for the player and for the club as well, so it was too risky to bring him [to Latvia].

"He's pulled his hamstring, so it's best off to send him back."

Wales are currently fourth in their qualifying group, sitting three points outside of the top two qualifying spots.

Latvia are bottom with zero points from their first four fixtures, so Page’s side will be aiming to get back to winning ways in order to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The absence of Burns will come as a big blow to Wales and Ipswich.

The attacker has been a key figure at Portman Road under McKenna, playing a crucial role in helping the team gain promotion to the Championship last season.

Burns has featured in all five of the side’s league games so far this campaign, contributing one assist.

Ipswich have earned 12 points from a possible 15, winning four and losing one.

The Tractor Boys are hoping to be one of the surprise packages of the second division this year as they aim for a top six finish in their first term back in the league.

Next up for Ipswich is a clash with Sheffield Wednesday on 16 September.

How big of a blow is Wes Burns’ injury for Ipswich Town?

Burns has been a central figure for Ipswich over the last couple of years, so his absence will be a real blow.

It will also be much to McKenna’s frustration that it happened during a 30-minute substitute appearance in an international friendly.

This was an unnecessary fixture for him to be playing, all things considered, so picking up an injury will be massively frustrating.

But there’s nothing McKenna can do now, so he will be forced to adapt over the next couple of weeks as Burns tries to get back to full fitness.