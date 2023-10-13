Highlights Ipswich Town's fine form has put them in the automatic promotion places in the Championship, defying expectations after their promotion last season.

The team's attacking quartet, including Wes Burns and Marcus Harness, has been lethal, scoring 25 goals in 11 matches.

With Wes Burns potentially injured, Marcus Harness has the opportunity to showcase his talent and make his mark for Ipswich Town in upcoming fixtures.

Ipswich Town are defying all expectations so far this season while Kieran McKenna may have to put the true quality of his squad's depth to the test in coming weeks.

While the international break presents a momentary pause in play, the forthcoming domestic schedule is far from quiet as Championship football nears its return.

The Tractor Boys, meanwhile, will be keen to get back to action with their fine form decimating the competition in the early stages with six wins from their last seven league outings.

A somewhat surprise entry to the automatic places, despite last season's 101-point finish in League One, Ipswich have proved to be an attacking force, topping the goalscoring charts with 25 from 11 matches.

Scoring three or more goals against the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Preston, the forward quartet has looked lethal: Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead and others contributing to their relentless success.

However, a potential curveball will put Ipswich's squad to the test with cause for concern during the international break for a certain Welsh international.

What is the latest on Wes Burns?

Wes Burns sustained a shoulder injury in Wales' 4-0 friendly win over Gibraltar where he was replaced by Dan James after just 15 minutes.

The 28-year-old will return to Portman Road, according to Alex Jones of the East Anglian Daily Times, and will not feature in the nation's European Championship qualification match against Croatia this weekend.

While the length of his injury is yet to be determined, Ipswich will nervously await the results of the assessment and need to outline a plan for a worst case scenario.

Fortunately for the Tractor Boys, they are equipped with dependable options out wide with Marcus Harness certainly making a case for himself following recent performances.

Should Marcus Harness be given a run-out in the starting eleven?

Short answer, absolutely. While the idea of losing Wes Burns for any length of time would be a massive blow for Ipswich, particularly with how important he is to their attacking potency, it does spell an opportunity for Marcus Harness to get a string of regular games and minutes under his belt ahead of a competitive set of fixtures.

Injuries hampered the winger's mid-season form last term, but still managed to feature 40 times in League One as Ipswich secured automatic promotion, scoring six times in the process and has gone on to play another nine Championship matches so far this season.

However, only one of those appearances has come from the off, starting in the 3-0 win over Hull City where he duly delivered, stabbing home from George Hirst's low ball across the six-yard box to secure all three points.

It was his performance in the EFL Cup, meanwhile, which has grabbed the attention, recording a hat-trick of assists in his side's 3-2 comeback win over Premier League side Wolves at Portman Road.

A pinpoint through ball to Omari Hutchinson sent the Chelsea loanee on his way for their first of the night before feeding the ball into the path of Freddie Ladapo for the equaliser before half-time.

The simplest of the lot came through Jack Taylor's audacious effort from range, drawing Wolves players in before setting up the former Peterborough United midfielder who was set to let fly.

A divine creative performance against top-flight opposition, the former Portsmouth man stepped up to the challenge, orchestrating the attacks from across the forward areas to showcase his talent against a strong Wolves side.

The 27-year-old more than deserves a chance to put in more performances of that calibre, alleviating any initial panic over Burns' fitness status and instead allowing the Welsh international to get back to full fitness as soon as possible. For Harness, it could be his opportunity to make his mark, hoping to cause havoc in the forthcoming outings against Rotherham United, Bristol City and Plymouth Argyle.