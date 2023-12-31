Highlights Brighton and Hove Albion are considering Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna as a potential replacement for their current boss, Roberto De Zerbi.

Brighton's current success under De Zerbi, following Graham Potter's departure, is impressive.

Ipswich Town supporters should not be overly concerned about McKenna's potential move to Brighton as there are no guarantees that De Zerbi will leave anytime soon and McKenna may not be the most suitable candidate for the job.

Brighton and Hove Albion have taken an interest in Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, according to a recent report from The Sun.

Tony Bloom and the rest of the board seem to be thinking ahead in case Roberto De Zerbi leaves anytime soon, with the Seagulls' current boss taking the club to another level following the departure of Graham Potter.

Considering how well Potter did at the Amex Stadium, that's an immense achievement and it wouldn't be a surprise to see De Zerbi enjoy more success elsewhere when he leaves the south-coast club.

Following their 4-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur, the Seagulls sit eighth in the Premier League table.

Premier League (7th-9th) [As it stands 31/12] Teams P GD Pts 7 Manchester United 20 -5 31 8 Brighton and Hove Albion 19 5 30 9 Newcastle United 19 12 29

For a team that's currently competing in Europe, that isn't a bad achievement and it seems as though the club will be plying their trade in the top flight for the foreseeable future.

Brighton won't want to rest on their laurels considering Leicester City fell back down to the Championship after winning the Premier League and FA Cup, but they are in a good position at this stage and there's every chance they can continue improving with some of the promising young players they have.

Joao Pedro is one of those, having shone in the Championship in the past.

The Sun have reported that McKenna is on Brighton's emergency list in case De Zerbi goes - and the chance to move to the Amex Stadium would surely be tempting for the Ipswich boss - even with his current team in the automatic promotion zone at this point.

Potter moved from Swansea City to Brighton - and a chance to manage at the top level at this early stage of his career would surely be too good to turn down.

Brighton are an especially attractive team to join, with the Seagulls competing in Europe.

Arch-rivals Crystal Palace are also keeping tabs on him though - and they may require the 37-year-old sooner than the south-coast side do with Roy Hodgson currently struggling at Selhurst Park.

Brighton just seem to be planning ahead at this point - and they will probably have plenty of managers on their shortlist.

Some may be more suitable than McKenna, considering the former Manchester United coach hasn't been a manager in a top tier before.

This is one reason why Ipswich's supporters shouldn't be too nervous about this link.

And there are no guarantees that De Zerbi will leave anytime soon anyway.

In terms of English top-tier giants, it would be difficult to see Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City parting ways with Mikel Arteta, Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola anytime soon.

And a move to Manchester United may not even be appealing to him considering the bad atmosphere that's surrounding the Old Trafford club at the moment.

Brighton are becoming bigger and better - and De Zerbi may feel he's better off staying at the Amex Stadium - especially when considering how badly Potter failed at Chelsea following his move away from the south coast.

For these key reasons above, it would be difficult to see McKenna in place at Brighton in the short term. For now, Ipswich fans can afford not to panic about this link.