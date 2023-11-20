Highlights Ipswich Town has been a surprise package in the Championship this season, exceeding expectations and competing with top teams like Leicester City.

The team has excelled in chance creation, leading the division in goals and assists, even surpassing their expected goals (xG) tally.

However, there are concerns about Ipswich's defense, as they have conceded goals in recent matches and faced the most shots on target among the top six teams.

Ipswich Town have been a breath of fresh air to the Championship this season after a four-year spell in the third tier of English football.

Under the management of Kieran McKenna, the Tractor Boys have been an entertaining watch, being involved in a number of high-scoring encounters.

Whilst not many expected the newly-promoted side to be embroiled in a relegation battle as a result of their strong second half of last season, where Town were undefeated in League One from January 21st until the end of the campaign, it's fair to say nobody expected them to be level on points with the favourites Leicester City at this stage.

How have Ipswich Town performed in general this season?

It's a fair assessment to say that the second tier hasn't seen a side like this since Southampton gained successive promotions between League One and the Premier League between 2010 and 2012.

Across the division so far, Town have set the pace in terms of chance creation, even surpassing their own expectancy as per Fbref.

McKenna's side are the top scorers with 34, despite only having an xG of 29.9, and a G+A tally of 56, eight clear of Leicester, who have a combined total of 48.

Conor Chaplin currently leads the way for Town, with 6 goals and 3 assists, whilst averaging a goal every 215 minutes.

However, there are some question marks over Ipswich's defence, despite the strong performances of the likes of Vaclav Hladky, Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess through the spine of the starting eleven.

They have conceded twice in four of their last six league games despite going on to win on four of those occasions, and out of the top six have faced the most shots on target with 68. Hladky has bailed his side out on numerous occasions with a save percentage of 68.5%, and a tally of +6.5 when it comes to his post-shot xG, which is by far and away the best number in the division, as well as keeping six clean sheets.

What has Kieran McKenna said regarding the management of expectations?

Although this data suggests that Ipswich are in an extremely bright position, McKenna is keen to take a pragmatic approach when it comes to the rest of the season's expectations.

“Realistically, come the halfway point in the season, it’s natural to know." he told the East Anglian Daily Times.

“Having said that, there are lots of teams in the history of the Championship who go on to have a storming second half of the season. There are teams who’ve been at the top of the Championship who’ve had a very different second half of the season.

“Every manager is different, and teams probably look at it differently, but my belief and my experience is that things can change very, very quickly. It’s not too wise to look much beyond your next performance.

“If you manage to do that for 46 games, which is an awful lot harder than it probably sounds because it’s a lot of concentration, to concentrate and try to find a performance in each one, then you’ll be a pretty good team.” McKenna continued.

Weekly wages: Ipswich Town's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

These comments aren't much cause for concern to Ipswich fans, as they are still in an incredible position, and a play-off place would still quantify as a huge success despite sitting eight points clear of Leeds United in third position.

McKenna's approach is also a sensible one which will keep many players' feet on the ground whilst continuing to play the front-foot style we've all been accustomed to seeing from his side.

Previous sides such as Fulham in 2017/18 are a prime example of what McKenna's point of view is, as under Slavisa Jokanovic's management, the Cottagers were 12th on New Year's Day, before going on to defeat Aston Villa in the play-off final just four months later.

What next for Ipswich Town?

Town will hope that the international break doesn't deter any of their prior momentum, as they look to stay in the automatic promotion places ahead of the hectic winter schedule.

Their next encounter will be one of at least three benchmarks before the turn of the year, as they face West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns, where Carlos Corberan's side have only lost once all season.