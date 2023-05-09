Ipswich Town are heading back to the Sky Bet Championship, having finished runners-up to Plymouth Argyle in League One.

After four years in the third-tier, Kieran McKenna has the Tractor Boys back on the rise and heading into the Championship.

Kieran McKenna key to Ipswich's promotion

McKenna arrived at Ipswich late in 2021, with the club turning to the former Manchester United coach after Paul Lambert and Paul Cook failed to inspire them in League One.

There wasn't enough of a turnaround last season for Ipswich to get into the play-offs, yet McKenna had put foundations in place for a promotion-winning campaign.

Ipswich have won 28 of their 46 fixtures this season, securing a further 14 points through draws. In the season, they've lost only four games and scored over 100 goals on their way to 98 points - two more than Sheffield Wednesday in third.

Despite that, Ipswich haven't won the title, with Plymouth picking up 31 wins and 101 points in the season. McKenna's side drew 2-2 with Fleetwood Town on League One's final day with Plymouth's 3-1 win v Port Vale securing silverware.

Ipswich fan can't hide McKenna respect

It's difficult to find a more popular figure that McKenna at Portman Road right now, with the 36-year-old ending four long years in League One.

One supporter - @TheCruncher76 on Twitter - has shared his latest tattoo on social media, which reads: "We've got Super Kieran McKenna," referencing the supporters' chant for the manager.

That 'promotion ink' is signed off "Promoted 22/23".

What next for Ipswich Town?

Attention at Ipswich, before long, is going to have to turn to what next season will bring, as the Tractor Boys aim to kick on once more in the Championship.

Whilst there's a need to improve once more, Ipswich are really well-placed heading out of League One with 98 points and so much momentum.

Momentum is key here, with Sunderland the perfect example of a big club coming out of League One (through the play-offs last season) and rubbing shoulders with the promotion race in the Championship. Tony Mowbray's side's have, of course, finished sixth in the division and will face Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals in the coming fortnight.

Whilst Ipswich might have to taper their ambitions, they can hold plenty of confidence.