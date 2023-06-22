Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Stoke City have made approaches to sign Everton striker Ellis Simms, according to Football Insider.

The Toffees are reportedly ready to cash in on Simms this summer should they receive a suitable offer as he enters the last year of his contract at Goodison Park, with the Tractor Boys, the Black Cats and the Potters all said to be interested.

Simms enjoyed a productive loan spell on loan with Sunderland in the first half of last season, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 17 appearances before being recalled by Everton in December.

The 22-year-old was handed opportunities by Sean Dyche after his return to Merseyside, netting once in 11 appearances to help the Toffees to Premier League survival, but most of his minutes came as a substitute.

Everton were the joint-second lowest scorers in the top flight this season, scoring just 34 goals and recruiting a new striker is thought to be a priority for Dyche this summer.

What is the latest on Ellis Simms future?

The Sun claimed earlier this month that newly-promoted Ipswich had launched a £3.5 million bid for Simms, although that figure was later said to be wide of the mark.

Sunderland are keen to bring Simms back to the Stadium of Light after his successful temporary spell and manager Tony Mowbray made no secret of his desire to secure his return in January, underlining his importance to the team.

"Ellis Simms, if he comes back will be huge for this football club, because he gives us a focal point at the front end of the pitch. He scored some massively important goals before he was recalled to Everton," Mowbray told The Northern Echo.

"There’s a few days to go. I’m assuming Sean (Dyche) is now in with his feet under the desk. Whether they make a quick decision on Ellis Simms, I don’t know. Whether they bring another striker in and Ellis is allowed to come back, it would be pretty appropriate for our team to give us a focal point and score goals."

But it now seems that Stoke have entered the race for Simms' signature and a move to the bet365 Stadium would see him reunite with Potters boss Alex Neil, who signed him for Sunderland in July.

Would Ellis Simms be a good addition for Ipswich Town, Sunderland or Stoke City?

Simms would be an excellent signing for any of the interested sides.

He impressed during his loan stint with the Sunderland in the first half of the season, forming a prolific partnership with Ross Stewart before performing admirably in the Scotsman's absence and with Stewart set to return from injury next season, Mowbray will be hoping to reunite the pair.

A move to Stoke could prove tempting for Simms as Neil was the manager who brought him to Sunderland, but if Ipswich were to make an offer, it could be difficult for the Black Cats or the Potters to compete given the Tractor Boys' financial resources.

Simms has no shortage of suitors this summer and there is no doubt he will be a huge asset for whoever wins the race for his signature.