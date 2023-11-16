Highlights Omari Hutchinson's move to West Bromwich Albion collapsed during the January transfer window, leaving him frustrated and mentally down.

The Chelsea youngster was on his way to West Brom when he was told to turn around and return to London for unknown reasons.

Hutchinson has since joined Ipswich Town on loan and is now proving himself at a high level in the Championship.

Omari Hutchinson has opened up on his collapsed move to West Bromwich Albion from earlier this year.

It was reported that the Baggies had agreed a deal with Chelsea during the deadline day of the 2023 January transfer window to sign the forward on a loan.

However, a move to The Hawthorns failed to materialise, which meant that the 20-year-old remained with Chelsea for the rest of the campaign.

Hutchinson failed to feature for the Blues again after that, spending the rest of the season with the club’s underage side in the Premier League 2.

The winger made just one substitute appearance for Chelsea under Graham Potter and has since gone out on loan with Ipswich Town for 2023/24.

Why did Omari Hutchinson not sign for West Brom?

Hutchinson has revealed the details behind his collapsed move to the West Midlands outfit last January.

The Chelsea youngster was on his way to the club in the car when he was told by his parent side to turn around and return to London, much to his frustration.

“I was making my way up on the motorway when it all broke down,” said Hutchinson, via The Athletic.

“I was in the car with my brother, signing the papers on DocuSign on my phone.

"But not long into the drive, we were told to turn around. I am not too sure why.

"It was not the best. It was frustrating for me.

“I tried my best to get in the right mindset for the under-21s after that, but I was a bit down. It was mentally frustrating.

“I thought I was going to be playing in the Championship.

“But it has all worked out now — I’m just grateful to be at Ipswich now.”

West Brom ultimately finished ninth in the Championship table that season, narrowly missing out on a play-off place.

Where are West Brom in the Championship table?

Ipswich are now competing at the top of the second division standings, with Kieran McKenna’s side second behind leaders Leicester City on goal difference.

The Tractor Boys are fighting for back-to-back promotions having gone from League One to the Championship already this year.

Hutchinson has made 15 Championship appearances for the Suffolk outfit so far this campaign, five of which have come as starts.

The 20-year-old has contributed one goal and one assist in the league, with eight points currently separating McKenna’s side from third place Leeds United.

Next up for Ipswich is a clash with the Baggies on 25 November.

What impact could Omari Hutchinson have had at West Brom?

The forward certainly has a lot of potential and has proven himself a capable Championship attacker.

Having him as an option in Carlos Corberan’s squad could have made a difference to West Brom’s promotion hopes.

However, this is one of the risks of leaving transfer business to deadline day, as deals can suddenly collapse without warning for a multitude of reasons, which can leave players feeling very frustrated.

Hutchinson’s development suffered a slight setback by not going to West Brom, but he is now finally getting the chance to prove himself at a high level with consistent minutes in the Championship.