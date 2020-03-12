Ipswich Town suffer player blow ahead of clash with Bristol Rovers

Ipswich Town will be without Alan Judge for Saturday’s clash with Bristol Rovers after the midfielder suffered a season-ending metatarsal injury in training.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, scans have revealed that the Republic of Ireland international has suffered a fracture in his right foot.

Judge, who joined the Tractor Boys during the second-half of the 2018/19 campaign following a five-year stint with Brentford, has drifted in and out of manager Paul Lambert’s starting eleven this season.

Whilst the midfielder was able to produce eye-catching displays against the likes of Burton Albion and Accrington Stanley in League One, he has also struggled for consistency at times.

With Judge sidelined, Ipswich will now need to look elsewhere for inspiration in this weekend’s showdown with the Pirates.

Currently 10th in the third-tier standings, the Tractor Boys could narrow the gap between them and the play-off places to four points by securing victory at the Memorial Stadium.

Speaking to the club’s website about the severity of Judge’s injury, physio Matt Byard said: “Alan injured his right foot in training and has had scans which have shown a stress fracture to his third metatarsal.

“He will be in a boot for two to three weeks and you are looking at a likely recovery time of six to eight weeks, which means he’s out for the rest of the season in all likelihood.”

Due to his injury, Judge will now miss Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Slovakia later this month which will be played behind closed doors in Bratislava due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Ipswich quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who is this ex-Ipswich right-back? Jordan Spence James Bree Josh Emmanuel Kevin Foley

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly a blow for Ipswich as Judge had started to establish himself as a key player for the club over the past few weeks.

In the midfielder’s absence, it will be intriguing to see who Lambert opts to select for the Tractor Boys’ clash with the Pirates this weekend.

Having impressed for Ipswich’s Under-23 side earlier this week, Armando Dobra could be given the chance to prove himself for the senior side at the Memorial Stadium.

Given that he has already provided three direct goal contributions in eight appearances this season, the 18-year-old could provide a much-needed spark for the Tractor Boys if he is selected to feature.