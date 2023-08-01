Highlights Ipswich Town's goalkeeper Christian Walton has been ruled out with a foot injury for the first few games of the Championship season.

Luton Town's interest in signing Walton may be deterred by his injury, as they are in need of a new goalkeeper.

Vaclav Hladky, who was Ipswich's second choice goalkeeper last season, is the likely candidate to replace Walton, although Cieran Slicker is another option.

Ipswich Town get their Championship season underway with a trip to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

The Tractor Boys secured their return to the second tier following a four-year absence after winning promotion from League One last season, finishing as runners-up behind Plymouth Argyle.

Kieran McKenna's men went unbeaten in their final 19 games of the season, while they accumulated 98 points and scored an incredible 101 league goals throughout the campaign.

Ipswich are widely expected to be competitive in the Championship, but they have suffered a huge injury blow ahead of the opening game against the Black Cats, with goalkeeper Christian Walton ruled out for the start of the season.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Tractor Boys could be "without their number one for the first half dozen games after he picked up a foot injury".

Walton arrived at Portman Road on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2021 before making the move permanent last January and he has established himself as a key part of the side during his time at the club.

The 27-year-old enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season, keeping 24 clean sheets in 47 appearances in all competitions, including a remarkable nine consecutive shut-outs between February and April.

Walton will undoubtedly be missed, but one positive of his injury is that it could deter Luton Town from making a move for him.

The Hatters are in need of a new goalkeeper this summer following their promotion to the Premier League and Walton had reportedly emerged on their list of transfer targets.

Luton's bid to sign West Bromwich Albion's Alex Palmer collapsed and they have also had a third offer for Blackburn Rovers' Thomas Kaminski rejected, so they could still come in for Walton, but it seems unlikely if he will be out for an extended period of time.

Who could replace Christian Walton in the Ipswich Town goal?

McKenna is facing a tough decision to make on who will replace Walton between the sticks.

Vaclav Hladky was the club's second choice last season and is the obvious candidate to fill in during Walton's absence.

The 32-year-old joined the Tractor Boys in 2021 after an outstanding season for Salford City in League Two which saw him keep 22 clean sheets, while he was also named in the division's Team of the Year.

Hladky's minutes in East Anglia have been limited due to Walton's excellent form, but he could be handed an opportunity against Sunderland.

However, McKenna could opt to start with Cieran Slicker, who arrived at the club from Manchester City this summer.

Slicker was named on the bench on numerous occasions for Pep Guardiola's side, including in the Champions League, but he did not make a senior appearance during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

The Scotland Under-21 international spent last season on loan with Rochdale, making three appearances for the club before being recalled by City in January.

Who should start in goal for Ipswich Town against Sunderland?

McKenna should give Hladky the nod to start against the Black Cats.

While Slicker is clearly a goalkeeper with a lot of potential, he does not have much first-team experience and it would be a risk to play him in what could be a tough game in front of a big crowd at the Stadium of Light.

Hladky has proven to be a safe pair of hands for his previous clubs and he is a reliable option to cover until Walton's return.