Ipswich Town striker reacts after making return following injury

Ipswich Town striker Freddie Sears has thanked the club for their support during his long injury lay-off.

Sears has been a mainstay in Ipswich’s side since his arrival in 2015 from Colchester United, but an injury picked up in the East Anglian derby back in February resulted in him missing the remainder of this year.

However, he returned to first team action against Gillingham on Boxing Day.

Ipswich have been struggling of late to gain consistent results, and Sears was hauled on by boss Paul Lambert in the hope of snatching a late winner.

Replacing Janoi Donacien in the 81st minute, Sears played in a three-man attack alongside Kayden Jackson and James Norwood, but the result stayed at 0-0.

The draw sees Ipswich fail to win in their last five games and they will be hoping that Sears can bring some much need goals to the side.

Speaking to the club’s media, Sears was thankful of the support shown to him during his injury.

🗣 “Everyone at the Club has been brilliant with me and I have a lot of people to thank for getting me back into this situation.” Freddie Sears said he was delighted to return to action for the Town first team yesterday afternoon. 👇 #itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) 27 December 2019

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see how Lambert adjusts to having a fully fit Sears back available to him.

Both Norwood and Jackson have been in good form this season, but with results taking a turn for the worse of late – it may be worth Ipswich trying something different.

Sears is comfortable to play as part of a front three and that may be the lease of life Lambert needs to get his promotion hopes back on track.