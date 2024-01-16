Highlights Ipswich Town secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Sunderland, ending their winless streak in the Championship.

Kayden Jackson impressed as the leading striker, scoring a crucial goal and showcasing his strength as a hardworking player.

Despite limited playing time this season, Jackson's performance proves he still has a future and can play a significant role for Ipswich Town.

Ipswich Town got back to winning ways in the Championship on Saturday, as they claimed a 2-1 win over Sunderland.

The Tractor Boys hadn’t won in the league since their 2-1 win over Watford in the middle of December, as draws against Norwich City, Leicester City, QPR, and Stoke, as well as a 4-0 defeat to Leeds United, saw the club lose ground on the leaders.

But Saturday’s victory will have been a huge sigh of relief for Kieran McKenna, as they maintain their fight to finish in the top two, despite Southampton's mounting pressure given their run of form.

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

Ipswich are currently in the midst of a slight injury crisis, as several first-team players have been ruled out of the last few games with various injuries.

Therefore, that has seen players like Kayden Jackson given a rare chance from the start, and the forward sure took his chance on Saturday.

Kieran McKenna heaps praise on Kayden Jackson

Ipswich are set to be without striker George Hirst for several months now, after the forward had surgery on his injured hamstring.

That news has opened the door for Kayden Jackson to stake a claim in the starting XI and in his preferred role as striker, as Kieran McKenna has used the player more as a winger.

But Jackson led the line against Sunderland and got the Tractor Boys back on level terms, helping them on their way to victory, and McKenna was full of praise for the forward after the game.

McKenna said about Jackson, via East Anglian Daily Times: “Players like him are really, really important to the group.

"They work every day to improve themselves, contribute to the culture and are willing to do whatever the team needs when required.

"We know what he can give us. His strengths are obvious. His work off the ball as a striker is as good as anyone in the league. He stretches the opposition and gives the No.10s behind him a chance to get on the ball.

"To top that off, it's great for him to get a goal with a really good finish because all strikers want to score.

"He's spent the large majority of the last 18 months working as a right-winger and developing his game and his pictures there.

"Now, through injuries, he's having to work as a centre-forward again and develop those habits.

"That's not easy, but he's done terrifically at that. We're all really pleased for him."

Kayden Jackson still has a future at Ipswich Town after the Sunderland display

Kayden Jackson has been on the books at Ipswich Town since 2018, when he joined the club from Accrington Stanley.

There were big things expected of the forward, and while in the early seasons he was very much a regular in the team and on the scoresheet, that soon changed.

Under McKenna, Jackson hasn’t always been the preferred choice, whether that be to start up front or out wide. The calibre of players brought to the club has meant the forward has been pushed down the pecking order.

This season hasn’t been much different, with him only starting five of the 19 league games he’s played in. However, three of those starts have come in the last four games, and with Hirst’s injury, he could still have a big part to play in the club’s campaign.

On Saturday, Jackson was tasked with leading the club’s forward line against Sunderland, and the 29-year-old did a good job of proving he can still play a significant part.

He played 68 minutes against the Black Cats, during which he scored one goal, with an expected xG of 0.49. Jackson also had one shot on target in the game but did have two shots off target, as per SofaScore.com.

Furthermore, Jackson had a 67% pass accuracy in the 68 minutes of football he played, while he only lost possession on two occasions. The striker also completed one tackle and finished the game with a SofaScore.com match rating of 7.5.

Jackson will have better games for Ipswich, but it was a good sign for him and the team that he was able to stand up and show that he can still do a job for the team, even if that may be just until the end of the campaign.