Ipswich Town strike transfer agreement with Portsmouth

Ipswich Town have completed the permanent addition of Portsmouth attacker Marcus Harness, as confirmed on the Suffolk club’s official website.

The Tractor Boys, who will be striving for automatic promotion when the new League One campaign begins, have seen off competition from the division above to secure the signing of the Pompey winger.

Swansea City have been interested in a move for the 26-year-old during this summer, however, it is the Tractor Boys who have eventually won the race.

Penning down a three-year contract at Portman Road, with Ipswich possessing the opportunity to trigger a 12-month extension, Harness has arrived for an undisclosed fee.

Striker Joe Pigott has headed the other way, with the former AFC Wimbledon striker arriving at Fratton Park on a season-long loan deal.

The verdict

It does seem to be a win-win situation for both the clubs involved in this move, with Ipswich adding a player who possesses Championship quality on a long-term contract, whilst Portsmouth are likely to have generated a handsome enough fee, all whilst bringing in a strong forward option in Pigott.

Pigott may have struggled to play regularly at Portman Road last season, however, he has thrived in the third-tier before and has all the necessary qualities to shine with Pompey.

Harness offers versatility, cutting edge and bags of pace to Ipswich’s forward line and is someone who should emerge as important as the new season edges closer.

Beating Championship interest to secure the signing of Harness, it is certainly an exciting one for Ipswich fans.