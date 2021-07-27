Ipswich Town strike transfer agreement with Barnsley

Ipswich Town have agreed a fee with Barnsley over the expected transfer of forward Conor Chaplin this summer, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

The Tractor Boys were said to be in advanced talks to sign the 24-year-old yesterday and it now appears that they will get their man after striking an agreement with the Tykes.

Chaplin featured regularly for the Yorkshire side last season as he made 31 league starts whilst notching up a respectable four goals and three assists, but now appears set to depart Oakwell.

Ipswich have already strengthened their attacking options with the additions of strikers Joe Pigott and Macauley Bonne and will now be looking to complete the move for Chaplin as their big spending in Sky Bet League One continues.

The former Portsmouth forward is capable of playing in numerous positions, including as a number ten, an out and out striker and as a winger when required.

22 things all Ipswich Town fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 In what year were Ipswich Town founded? 1872 1874 1876 1878

He is now set to leave Barnsley after two years with the club.

The Verdict

What a coup this will be for Ipswich.

The Tractor Boys have done it again in the current window by seemingly securing a deal for a player who should standout at League One level due to his proven qualities.

Chaplin offers a level of creativity and versatility that the club greatly lacked last term and is representative of everything that Paul Cook and Mark Ashton are looking to create at Portman Road.

He played regularly in the Championship for Barnsley last term and brings a great level of experience to the club, who have once again shown that they have excellent pulling power.

There seems to be no signs of Town’s recruitment drive slowing down and I fully expect there to be further signings before the current window is done and dusted as Ipswich target promotion at the third attempt.