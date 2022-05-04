Ipswich Town step up pursuit of 17-year-old ahead of summer transfer window

Ipswich Town have stepped up their pursuit of Max Hudson by offering the defender a contract, according to a report from TWTD.

The 17-year-old has been on trial at Portman Road in recent weeks and was given the chance to prove his worth at Under-23 level by the club.

Hudson has made three appearances for the club’s youth outfit and helped Ipswich seal a 3-0 win over Sheffield United yesterday.

The defender will be aiming to become a regular member of Ipswich’s development squad next season if he opts to sign the deal that has been presented to him.

Hudson previously spent time with Tottenham Hotspur’s academy before linking up with Southern League Division One Central side Hertford for the 2021/22 campaign.

As a result of his promising performances for Hertford, Hudson attracted interest from Ipswich who opted to hand him a trial.

With the summer window set to open next month, the defender could turn out to be the first of many arrivals as Blues boss Kieran McKenna looks to stamp his own authority on the club’s squad ahead of the 2022/23 season.

After guiding Ipswich to an 11th place finish in the third-tier last month, McKenna will be determined to take the club to new heights next season.

The Verdict

Whereas Hudson is not likely to force his way into Ipswich’s plans at senior level in the immediate future, he will be keen to impress at youth level if he does indeed decide to join the League One outfit.

The Blues are certainly not afraid to promote players through the ranks as the likes of Armando Dobra and Idris El Mizouni have managed to feature in the third-tier after playing for the club’s academy sides.

By following in the footsteps of this aforementioned duo, Hudson could potentially capture the attention of McKenna.

In order to move forward as a club this summer, Ipswich need to add some more quality to their squad in the transfer window as they are already able to call upon the services of some players who know exactly what it takes to excel in the third-tier.