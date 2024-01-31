Highlights Ipswich Town and Sunderland have made loan offers for Kieffer Moore, but Bournemouth has not yet reached an agreement with either club.

Ipswich Town have signed a striker this January, with Ali Al-Hamadi joining the club from AFC Wimbledon, but are in search of another ahead of the deadline after losing George Hirst to injury recently.

The battle to sign AFC Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore in January is going to be hotly contested, with sides such as Sunderland and Cardiff City in the race recently.

Kieffer Moore transfer interest

Going back to the summer transfer window, Moore was wanted by teams in the second division of English football. One of those main contenders to sign him were Cardiff, and they made no attempt to hide their interest, according to Wales Online.

However, Moore's current club have played 20 games so far in the Premier League, during the 2023/24 campaign and he has has featured in just seven of them, and hasn't started any for the Cherries this season, so a move away is likely.

Moore could depart the Vitality Stadium before tomorrow night's deadline, according to Wales Online. However, Bournemouth are digging their heels in on their financial demands, with neither of Ipswich or Sunderland yet to overcome the obstacle of meeting their asking price for Moore.

According to Alan Nixon, Bournemouth would prefer to agree a permanent sale this month rather than a loan deal.

Darren Witcoop, the Sports News Editor for the Sunday Mirror, has said that up to seven second tier sides want to bring in the Welsh striker in January. As well as his former side, four other clubs are believed to be interested: Sunderland, Leeds United, Ipswich Town, and Norwich City, according to Witcoop.

The latest on a move to Ipswich for Kieffer Moore

The Athletic revealed that the Cherries are looking for a better deal before they sanction the exit of the target man.

"Bournemouth have received loan offers from Sunderland and Ipswich Town for Kieffer Moore but are yet to reach an agreement for the striker. The offers from the two Championship clubs have included contributing a percentage of his salary, but the terms of the proposed deals have not yet proved satisfactory."

Now, with the window closing tomorrow evening, Mike McGrath of The Telegraph is reporting that Ipswich will step up in their attempts to convince the forward to move to the Championship.

He wrote: "Ipswich are stepping up their search for a striker and have Wales international Kieffer Moore firmly in their sights.

"Kieran McKenna has been checking on whether Moore, 31, would be available to be part of his bid for Championship promotion.

"Bournemouth have been reluctant to let their players out as they need cover for key areas but they did allow David Brooks to leave for Southampton.

"Moore had a host of interest from the Championship in taking him on a six-month loan for the rest of the season.

"Ipswich also still have an interest in Marvin Johnson to add competition at wing-back or left-wing, although they have not agreed a fee with Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the deadline."

A fantastic opportunity for Moore

Moore is a seriously good centre-forward at Championship level, and if Ipswich can win the race for his signature, then he could be the difference in a play-off spot or automatic promotion in May.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands January 31st) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 29 36 69 2 Ipswich Town 28 16 59 3 Southampton 28 21 58 4 Leeds United 29 25 57

He could be the focal point for their other wide forwards to bounce off of, whilst also possessing plenty of firepower himself to spearhead their attack.

The 31-year-old could also be a great temporary mentor for players such as Hirst and Al-Hamadi, too. It is a move that McKenna's side should be desperate to complete.