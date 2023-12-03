Highlights Ipswich Town star Wes Burns has reacted to scoring a trivela in the club's 2-1 win over Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

Burns explains that he decided to use the outside of his foot due to the opposition's defense blocking off one-twos down the line and that he has practised the move in training to no success on many occasions.

Ipswich Town remains in a healthy position in the Championship standings as a result of their win over the Sky Blues, currently sitting in second place, just one point behind Leicester City.

Ipswich Town star Wes Burns admitted he has tried scoring a trivela many times to no success in training after scoring a stunning goal versus Coventry City yesterday afternoon.

The Tractor Boys took an early lead against the Sky Blues at Portman Road through George Hirst, but it was Wes Burns' 41st minute strike that really caught the eye.

Receiving the ball out wide on the right, Burns cuts inside, beats his man, and with the outside of his boot, curls the ball into the back of the net in satisfying fashion.

Coventry would go on to get a late consolation goal via a Brandon Williams goal, but all anybody wanted to talk about at full-time was Burns' strike.

Wes Burns reaction to stunning Coventry City goal

Offering an honest reaction to the piece of magic he produced, Burns admitted to the press that it was something he had tried to no success plenty of times in training before.

"The boss has just hammered me for not using my left foot,” Burns joked when speaking to Ipswich Town's YouTube channel following the match.

“I’ve tried it so many times in training and it’s not come off.

“The space opened up on the inside, I cut inside and I thought I would use the outside of my foot this time.

“They were covering the line quite well, I think they’d obviously done a lot of work on me and Chappers [Conor Chaplin] and blocking off the one-twos down the line.

“The space opened up on the inside and I’ve tried it so many times in training and it’s not come off but I thought I might as well try it in a game. Brilliant.”

Where are Ipswich Town in the Championship?

With Burns' goal helping Ipswich take all three points on Saturday, Ipswich Town remain in a healthy position in the Championship standings.

Ipswich Town's next five Championship fixtures Date Opposition Venue Kick-Off 09/12 Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium 3PM 12/12 Watford Vicarage Road 7:45PM 16/12 Norwich City Portman Road 12:30PM 23/12 Leeds United Elland Road 12:30PM 26/12 Leicester City Portman Road 19:45PM

Indeed, the Tractor Boys sit second in the league standings, seven points clear of third place Leeds United.

Leicester City are top of the table, just one point ahead of Ipswich Town at present.