Highlights Ipswich have been performing exceptionally well in both the Championship and the EFL Cup, winning seven out of their first eight league games.

Their journey to the fourth round of the EFL Cup included victories against Bristol Rovers, Reading, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Luke Woolfenden is confident ahead of their upcoming match against Fulham and believes they can give the Premier League team a tough test.

Ipswich Town centre-back Luke Woolfenden believes his side can be confident going into their EFL Cup fourth round fixture against Fulham, speaking to the Tractor Boys' media team.

Kieran McKenna's side have been in excellent form in both the Championship and the EFL Cup, which is remarkable considering they have only just been promoted from League One.

They were in good shape going into this season with a strong squad, but no one would have expected them to win seven of their opening eight league games.

Managing to beat the likes of Sunderland and Southampton away from home, the Tractor Boys can be extremely proud of themselves.

But they have plenty of work to do if they want to retain their place in the promotion mix, with tomorrow's clash at the John Smith's Stadium against Huddersfield Town unlikely to be an easy game for them.

How have they managed to get through to the fourth round of the EFL Cup?

They had a favourable draw in the first round, with the Suffolk side taking on Bristol Rovers at home.

Managing to beat Joey Barton's side 2-0, they then headed to Reading.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan's goal for the Royals took the game to extra time - but the hosts' poor spot-kicks at the Select Car Leasing Stadium allowed McKenna's side to advanced to the third round to face Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers.

They were at Portman Road - but Ipswich were clearly the underdogs going into this game.

However, they were able to come out on top, coming back from 2-0 down to secure a 3-2 win with Omari Hutchinson, Freddie Ladapo and Jack Taylor's goals allowing them to book their place in the fourth round.

Ipswich will face Fulham next month for a place in the next round.

What did Luke Woolfenden say about the Fulham cup draw?

This game against the Cottagers is at home and with the Tractor Boys already overcoming a top-flight team in this competition this term, Woolfenden believes they can be confident going into this game.

He said: "It’s a good draw. It’s another real test but another game we can be confident going into.

"Everyone saw how the lads did against Wolves and this is another chance against Premier League players."

Can Ipswich Town upset the odds again and beat Fulham?

You would have been forgiven for thinking the Cottagers would come back down to the second tier shortly after being promoted.

However, they have established themselves as a solid top-flight outfit and seem to be doing reasonably well at the moment despite not having Aleksandar Mitrovic at their disposal.

Marco Silva has to be given a lot of credit for his work in the English capital - but Ipswich can beat big teams both at home and away.

With this in mind, you would back the Tractor Boys to give Silva's side a very tough test.

However, Ipswich will need to be good defensively and they have shown their class at the back this term, so it will be interesting to see whether they can upset the odds once more.

They certainly have the potential to do so - and it would be foolish to write McKenna's side off - especially if they remain in good form in the league.