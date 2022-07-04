Ipswich Town stand firm over player’s exit

After joining Swindon Town on loan for the first half of last season, Tyreece Simpson had a strong season as he scored 11 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions.

The 20-year-old told Ipswich Town that he wanted to leave Portman Road after he turned down a new contract with the club in January.

However, the Tractorboys took up their year option on his current deal to ensure they would secure a fee for the player this summer that would be higher than the compensation they would receive otherwise.

Since April there has been reported interested in the striker from Luton Town, Peterborough United, Barnsley, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town.

As per a TWTD report, a number of the clubs mentioned have made offers for the 20-year-old.

However, Ipswich have turned them all down so far.

According to the report, no bid has yet matched Town’s current valuation of the player at £600,000.

It’s well known that the player is eyeing an exit this summer and that the Tractorboys are willing to sell him, especially as he now has just a year left on his contract at the club.

However, as it stands Ipswich are not willing to change their expectations on a bid for the player so it is yet to be seen whether any of the sides interested will up their bid to land the player.

25 quiz questions about Ipswich Town managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 Where was Kieran McKenna born? Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland Wales

The Verdict:

You can understand why Ipswich chose to trigger their extension on Simpson’s contract this summer, as he showed promise during his loan spell with Swindon last season and it could provide the club with some good money to reinvest.

However, at the moment, it doesn’t look as though any club want to pay what Ipswich expect to get for the player this summer. That could change if Town hold their stance firmly but they should also be careful not to be too stubborn in the risk that they don’t get a sale and consequently face losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Simpson is a good young player and you can see why there is interest in him. But it’s worth remembering that his experience of first team football is very small and, therefore, it could still be seen as a risky investment for some sides.