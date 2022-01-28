Ipswich Town stand firm on interest from Charlton Athletic for 26-year-old

Ipswich Town have rejected a bid from Charlton Athletic for attacking midfielder Scott Fraser.

The Scottish Daily Express reported earlier today that the 26-year-old was valued at £400,000 by the Tractor Boys, with the Addicks’ offer falling short of that according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Fraser has a contract at Portman Road until the summer of 2024 but has only managed 14 league starts in his debut season in Suffolk.

The Addicks are a little short of depth in midfield areas with a handful of players’ contracts running out in the summer and Jake Forster-Caskey remaining a long term absentee.

Fraser managed 20 goal contributions in the third tier last season and will be desperate to kick on from that somewhere, seemingly not in Kieran McKenna’s current first team plans at Ipswich.

The Tractor Boys invested heavily in the summer of 2021, luring 19 new signings to Portman Road, the board will want to see a return on that investment, and especially with the length of Fraser’s contract it is not a surprise for them to set such a hefty asking price.

Fraser would be a very ambitious addition for the Addicks, with Johnnie Jackson having spoken in the past about a lack of goals from midfield, the Scotsman could provide that as he did for Milton Keynes Dons and Burton Albion previously.

The Verdict

You could put together a promotion pushing XI with the players that are out of favour at Ipswich Town.

It is no slight on Fraser’s ability, that along with many others he has not been able to hit the ground running in Suffolk this term.

If Fraser was to join Charlton, the chances of Elliot Lee signing on a permanent would diminish significantly, the Luton Town loanee appears to have suffered a drop-off in form at precisely the wrong time with his contract up at Kenilworth Road at the end of the season.

With Bersant Celina and Conor Chaplin signing for Ipswich in the second half of the summer window it was always going to be difficult for Fraser to establish himself, it would seem that McKenna is looking for a different type of midfield player in the team he is building.