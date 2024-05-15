Highlights Manchester United have made contact with Kieran McKenna's representatives.

Manchester United have made contact with Kieran McKenna's representatives ahead of a potential swoop for him, according to The Guardian.

The Ipswich Town boss has caught the eye of a number of clubs after managing to seal back-to-back promotions with the Tractor Boys, who will be plying their trade in the Premier League next season.

Ipswich were forced to compete against some very accomplished teams during the 2023/24 campaign, but they prevailed in the end and managed to beat Leeds United to an automatic promotion spot.

Championship Table (1st-3rd) End of season P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90

That is a magnificent achievement - and it's an achievement that hasn't gone unnoticed.

United are thought to be very keen on their former coach - but they aren't the only team that have taken an interest in the Northern Irishman.

Brighton and Hove Albion are believed to have retained an interest, with Roberto De Zerbi's future arguably remaining uncertain at this point.

Brentford were previously keen on McKenna too and he rejected an approach from Crystal Palace during the 2023/24 campaign, but it doesn't look as though they are in need of a new manager at this stage, with Thomas Frank staying put for now.

Ipswich Town's stance on Kieran McKenna as Manchester United make approach

The Guardian believes a United move for McKenna isn't in the advanced stages yet - and that comes as no surprise considering Erik ten Hag is still in his job at Old Trafford.

It may only be a matter of time before the Dutchman is dismissed though, amid such a disappointing 2023/24 campaign.

United have three league matches left to play, facing Newcastle United tonight, before heading to Brighton on the final day of the league season.

They then face arch-rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final - and after that - it remains to be seen what happens with ten Hag's future.

A more concrete swoop for McKenna could be on the horizon after that - but it has been reported that Ipswich are desperate to retain the 38-year-old - as they prepare for life at the top level of English football.

Ipswich are lining up talks with McKenna - and they believe they can convince him to stay at Portman Road and lead his current team into the 2024/25 campaign.

Ipswich Town key figures could persuade Kieran McKenna to stay

Ipswich's owners gave McKenna his big break and the 38-year-old may feel he has to stay and be loyal after the faith that has been placed in him.

With this in mind, the owners alone could keep him at Portman Road, especially if a new contract is on the table.

But others could also keep him in Suffolk, with the quality Leif Davis (pictured) potentially giving him hope that his team can stay in the top tier for more than one season.

Sam Morsy could be another key figure as captain - and after enjoying brilliant success at Ipswich - it may be difficult for McKenna to be lured away.

It wouldn't be a shock to see him stay, especially with the United job being a poisoned chalice.