Ipswich Town stance on signing 27-y/o revealed after recent new arrival

Ipswich Town remain hopeful of signing Matt Crooks this summer despite the recent arrival of Scott Fraser from MK Dons.

The Tractor Boys have been active this summer under Paul Cook with a number of players leaving the club and new faces coming in.

Indeed, Fraser is a new arrival with his eye-catching move from MK Dons confirmed in recent days, adding a number 10 to the Ipswich squad.

That, then, may have sparked questions over whether the club is still planning on signing Matt Crooks from Rotherham United with him operating in a similar role, but it sounds as though the Tractor Boys are still keen on such a deal.

As per the East Anglia Daily Times, Crooks is still a ‘serious’ target this summer with the Blues seeing bids turned down by Rotherham, and the club is reportedly still ‘confident’ that they will get a deal over the line.

The Verdict

Fraser should be a real hit at Ipswich this season coming after excelling at MK Dons and having a top campaign last time out.

It sounds as though the club wants to add further in that area of the pitch, though, and so they seem set to keep trying for Crooks, though we’ll have to see if Rotherham manage to fend them off.

