Ipswich Town have had a season to remember - but could their automatic promotion push be running out of steam?

Southampton have leapfrogged them into second and Leeds United have pushed them down to fourth, albeit having played a game more, with that pair on relentless runs after inconsistent starts to the campaign.

Ipswich Town's season to remember

With 59 points in 29 games, Kieran McKenna's side are having an impressive season in the Championship, their first since the 2018/19 campaign.

The majority would have expected Town to have a solid season, with a potential play-off tilt towards the latter stages; for Ipswich to mix it with Leeds, Southampton, and Leicester speaks volumes for McKenna's work.

Unfortunately, The Tractor Boys' automatic ambitions are hanging by a thread.

Southampton and Leeds United turn up the heat

Southampton and Leeds have turned up the heat in recent weeks.

The relegated duo now sit above Ipswich, although Daniel Farke's side have played one game more.

With just two points separating the three teams, many would assume Ipswich are well-placed to challenge during the latter stages of the season. However, Leeds have racked up five wins in a row, and Southampton are enjoying a club-record unbeaten run - stretching back 24 matches in all competitions. Neither side has given an inch in recent weeks.

Promoted teams often have unrivaled depth, and for Leeds in particular, Farke's array of attacking options are making the difference. Southampton strengthened their arsenal with the signing of David Brooks in the winter, too.

Plenty of twists and turns are still to come, but it's fair to say Farke and his counterpart, Russell Martin, will be feeling bullish about their side's chances, with Ipswich perhaps in the rear-view mirror.

One win in eight for Ipswich Town

One win in eight - including three losses - has seriously dented Ipswich's automatic ambitions.

McKenna has utilised his squad to the absolute maximum for almost two seasons now, which could be catching up with Town. A few January signings will help freshen things up, particularly the addition of Kieffer Moore, but both their direct rivals also strengthened last month.

With an expected goals of 47 and an xG conceded of 30.3, as per FotMob, the Tractor Boys are performing like a top-end play-off side, and a third or fourth-place finish is certainly not out of the realm of possibility.

Despite the automatic places still within touching distance, it's wishful thinking for some to believe Ipswich will keep pace with Leeds and Southampton between now and the end of the season; Town's current form is not good enough to compete with the division's best and there would also need to be a drop-off from Leeds and Saints.

The latter might not continue this unbeaten run, but you'd expect them to win more than they lose. Whilst Leeds have been consistently showing top-two form since September, they are tracking to end the campaign with a respectable figure around the 90-point mark.

Ipswich Town's kind fixture list

Town's current fixture list is one crumb of comfort for McKenna.

Town have played Leeds and Leicester twice, and face Southampton at Portman Road. Ipswich also face plenty of sides near the foot of the table before season's end.

However, with that, there will have to be a significant improvement on the current form, with the recent 3-2 loss to Preston North End demonstrating Town's recent deficiencies.

After Saturday's tricky test against West Bromwich Albion, Ipswich face Millwall, Swansea City, Rotherham United and Birmingham City, four teams struggling near the bottom of the league. 10–12 points from four fixtures feels like a must if the Tractor Boys want to stay in the automatic promotion conversation and keep the pace with Southampton and Leeds.

Anything less will leave Southampton and Leeds, if they can maintain their own standards, confident that Ipswich will be safely in the rear-view mirror.