A stalwart in British football, Sone Aluko called time on his playing career in midweek at 35 years of age after a stint with Ipswich Town.

Having played for nine different clubs, including a stint in the Far East in China, the dynamic forward was renowned for his hard-working style and his willingness to give his all for the badge.

Injuries have plagued his career at Portman Road though, and the Nigerian international has only managed to make 62 appearances across his three seasons in East Anglia.

But, with his retirement confirmed, a new opportunity may have arisen for Aluko, with his former boss Kieran McKenna tabling an offer for him to become part of the coaching staff at the club.

Kieran McKenna to offer Ipswich Town coaching role to Sone Aluko

With Aluko's days on the pitch now at a conclusion, where his future lies is now seemingly up to him, with McKenna confirming he has offered the player a coaching role ahead of next season.

“We hope that Sone will stay with us in one capacity or another. His agent is going to speak to Mark about that. The highest-paid coach in Premier League history is what he’s pushing for!” McKenna jokingly quipped.

“We’re really keen to keep good people and Sone is a fantastic person. We hope he’ll be involved in some way. I hope it won’t be the last and I’m sure it won’t be the last time that we all see him after tonight,” he added.

Whether he stays or goes, Aluko will go down as an Ipswich cult hero - not for his on-field performances necessarily, but for his humility and altruism towards his fellow players off it.

Sone Aluko loved his time at Ipswich Town; it would be no surprise if he stayed

In his 17-year career, Aluko enjoyed some stellar times with many clubs. Particular standouts were his times at Rangers and Fulham, where he was able to contribute handsomely with a goal or assist every two games.

His days at Hull and Reading were also fruitful ones, playing over 100 games for both clubs.

But finishing his career at Ipswich was a brilliant send-off, as he helped the club to two promotions in his three seasons under Kieran McKenna.

His lack of game time has not affected his love for his side, as he stressed in his recent interview at Ipswich's end-of-season awards:

"I couldn't think of a better place to end my career.

"From top to bottom, the club is amazing, and it has been a privilege to be here. I've not played as much as I would have liked, but this has still been the best year of my career."

Sone Aluko's Ipswich Town Career Stats, As Per Transfermarkt Appearances 62 Minutes 2,791 Goals 4 Assists 2

Kieran McKenna expresses admiration for Sone Aluko

Aluko's clear love for Ipswich is one thing, but evidently McKenna holds a similar passion for his tenacious forward, emulating his admiration for the Nigerian at their recent awards.

"For me, he’s one of the best people I’ve met in football, one of the best for sure," McKenna claimed.

"I think it’s well known that the success we’ve had has been so dependent on a group of people, not just the 11 that play every week, but a group of people and a group of players behind that.

“I have to say, Sone’s been at the absolute forefront of that. His emotional intelligence, his empathy, his selflessness for a fantastic football player is absolutely off the scale."

Related "The key factor" - Ipswich Town advantage in Chelsea transfer race pinpointed Carlton Palmer has discussed the possibility of Omari Hutchinson returning to Ipswich Town next season

It would therefore be little surprise if Aluko was to accept a backroom role at Portman Road on the back of their success, and with what McKenna has said there's every chance he could transition into a talented coach.