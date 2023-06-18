The 2022/23 campaign turned out to be a fantastic one for Ipswich Town.

WIth Kieran McKenna taking charge of his first full season at Portman Road, the Tractor Boys were involved in an exciting, three-way transfer race all campaign.

Despite a few blips along the way, the club went on to secure automatic promotion, achieving 98 points to finish second in League One, bettered only by Plymouth Argyle, who achieved an impressive 101 points.

Ipswich will now play Championship football next season for the first time since 2018/19.

Speaking after seeing McKenna's work up close over the last 18 months or so, Sam Morsy believes the second tier won't be the limit to McKenna's work, though.

What has Sam Morsy said about Kieran McKenna?

Indeed, the Ipswich Town captain has backed McKenna to manage in the Premier League one day.

Speaking to the Second Tier Podcast, via TWTD, when Morsy was asked if he thinks McKenna will manage in the Premier League, Morsy said: "I think so,"

McKenna has done an impressive job at Ipswich so far.

"I don’t see any weaknesses in him and probably the best bit about him was when things weren’t quite going well, how he handled those situations.

“In any season, whether you win the league or whatever, take Man City, [they had] arguably one of the [best] seasons in history, but at the start of the season there were big question marks over them.

"So it’s always about how you handle adversity and he’s a very clever, articulate man.”

Elsewhere, Morsy revealed just what has made McKenna so successful at Portman Road.

"“He’s come in and he’s been brilliant," Morsy added.

"I think he’s improved every player.

"I feel like I’ve improved massively under him.

"So far, it’s been absolutely fantastic.”

Will Kieran McKenna manage in the Premier League?

It would be very hard to disagree with Sam Morsy's comments given what we have seen from Kieran McKenna during his short career so far.

Having been a coach at a huge club like Manchester United, he has stepped into senior management very well, and has looked very impressive so far.

McKenna previously worked in the Premier League as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's staff at Man Utd.

Given he is just 37-years-old, it feels impossible that he will not manage in the Premier League one day, given he has so much time on his side to get there.

That is not to say I think it will take him a long time to get there at all, if his current career trajectory is anything to go by.

All in all, McKenna certainly seems to have a bright future, and who better to explain that than his current club captain.