Manchester United have completed the signing of Ipswich Town academy star Silva Mexes, with the teenager announcing his arrival on social media.

The young star - who is the son of former Cardiff City and West Bromwich Albion forward Robert Earnshaw - has a glowing reputation despite his tender age, and was seen posing with the No.7 shirt at Carrington training ground as he announced the news.

It represents the next step in what promises to be a glowing career for Mexes, who was only spotted by the Town academy two years ago while playing at grassroots level.

The striker becomes the latest academy recruit to join the Red Devils, as the Old Trafford outfit continue to scour the country for the brightest stars of the future.

Mexes took to Instagram to announce his move on Thursday morning, with his social media post stating: "Very proud moment for me and my family to announce my signing for Manchester United.

"Thank you for everyone who has helped me on my journey so far. The work starts now."

It has been rumoured for a while that United were tracking the teenager, with The Secret Scout claiming a deal was close between the Tractor Boys and the Red Devils back in March.

With Town boss Kieran McKenna’s previous links to Old Trafford, there would be no one better to prepare Mexes for what to expect once he has made the massive leap in his career, as he joins one of the most prestigious academies in the country.

Manchester United academy graduate debuts 23/24 season Name Date of debut Opponent Age Ethan Wheatley 24 April 2024 Sheffield United 18 Omari Forson 8 January 2024 Wigan Athletic 18 Willy Kambwala 23 December 2023 West Ham United 19 Dan Gore 26 September 2023 Crystal Palace 19 Source: Manutd.com

United have had a long, illustrious history of nurturing young talent into the first team over the years, with October 2022 marking 85 years of consecutive matchdays with a homegrown player in the squad.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe joining Manchester United earlier this year and taking over football operations, the INEOS chairman has focused his approach on harnessing the best young talent the country has to offer.

Rather than spending the big bucks on the world’s best talent, Ratcliffe [pictured] has focused his attention onto the stars of tomorrow, stating: "It’s not that clever buying Mbappe. Anyone could figure that one out.

"More challenging is to find the next Mbappe or next Bellingham or next Roy Keane."

It seems like Mexes could be the first of many young recruits to make the move to Old Trafford over the coming weeks and months, with a number of young EFL proteges said to be being tracked by the Red Devils this summer.

Port Vale’s 17-year-old sensation Baylee Dipepa is already said to be turning heads at Carrington, with the forward currently proving his worth at the U17 European Championships with England, as well as Blackburn Rovers’ teenage talent, Igor Tyjon.

Alan Nixon reported on his Patreon on 26th May that another young talent in James Overy, was given a tour of Old Trafford in the hope of recruiting him this summer, while Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Wesley Okoduwa has also been linked.