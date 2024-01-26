Highlights Ipswich Town are looking to sign AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi in the January transfer window.

Al-Hamadi has been a key player for AFC Wimbledon, with 27 goals and 8 assists in 48 appearances.

While there may be risks with the deal, Al-Hamadi has shown impressive performances with good goal-scoring abilities and the potential to grow as a striker.

The January transfer window is set to close in only a few days time and that means teams like Ipswich Town are trying to wrap up any late business they wish to do.

The Tractor Boys sealed promotion back to the Championship last season after a stellar campaign in League One.

Given the club’s resources, it was expected that the Suffolk outfit would be spending quite a bit in the summer transfer window.

However, that wasn’t the case, as the club did bring in players but probably not at the expense as many may have predicted.

So far, this January transfer window has been the same, as Ipswich are yet to put their hands in their pockets to purchase anyone, with just loan deals done for new signings.

However, that may be about to change, as Ipswich are reportedly looking to sign AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi.

Ipswich make transfer move for Ali Al-Hamadi

It was first reported by the East Anglian Daily Times, that Ipswich had made AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi a transfer target before the close of this transfer window.

The striker joined the League Two side last January after a struggling time at Wycombe Wanderers. But his move to the London side has worked out very well, as the forward has been a key player for the club in his short time there.

Ali Al-Hamadi's Career Stats (Correct As Of January 26, 2024 - Per Transfermarkt) Team Apps Goals Assists AFC Wimbledon 48 27 8 Swansea City U18 22 6 0 Wycombe Wanderers 13 1 0 Bromley FC 10 3 2 Swansea City U21 6 1 1

This report states that the 21-year-old has been considered a target for the Tractor Boys, and they are now looking to complete a deal before next Thursday.

After this report was detailed, it was later revealed by South London Press that Ipswich have made a seven-figure offer for the striker, but that offer falls short of what the League Two side want.

The report states that the Tractor Boys have made a bid in north of £1 million, but AFC Wimbledon are holding out for more in the region of £2 million for their talisman.

Al-Hamadi is a risk but Ipswich Town's stance is correct

Al-Hamadi is a player that has been catching the eye in League Two for some time now, and it had been expected heading into this transfer window that he would leave Plough Lane such was the interest in his services.

Ipswich find themselves in a situation where they need to strengthen their forward line, as they have one or two injuries to deal with - the most serious one being George Hirst's hamstring issue.

There have been a few names linked to the club, but it seems that Al-Hamadi is someone they are focusing on.

This may be a concern to the club’s supporters, as the striker is still only 21 and has no experience of Championship football.

But while there may be risks with this deal, there is also a lot of logic as to why the club is wisely looking to sign the player.

So far this season, Al-Hamadi has scored 13 goals in 23 league appearances, whilst also chipping in with six assists - the striker has been named in the League Two team of the week four times in this campaign too as he keeps impressing.

Al-Hamadi has a scoring frequency of 151 minutes, with him averaging 0.6 goals per game, averaging 3.7 shots per game with 1.7 of those being on target. The forward has a goal conversion rate of 15%, as per SofaScore.com.

The Dons striker has created chances for his teammates this season; in fact, he has created seven big chances.

He has also got 1.4 key passes to his name, with him averaging a pass success rate of 76% per game, while he has a successful dribble rate of 51%, as per SofaScore.com.

Al-Hamadi is nowhere near the finished product now, but he is someone with enormous potential, and at the right club, under the right manager, he can grow into an even better striker.

The forward has already showed how good he is with his excellent pace and ability to take players on and beat them, albeit at a lower level of football.

The 21-year-old has plenty of good attributes in his game, as he can score with both feet and reads the game well enough to find himself in good scoring positions.

But as stated, he isn’t the finished article, so patience will be needed, but under McKenna, he can mould him into the player he wants, and he could be their number nine for many years to come.