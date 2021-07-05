Ipswich Town show interest in signing attacker

Ipswich Town have expressed an interest in 20-year-old Almeria forward Arvin Appiah, as reported by East Anglian Daily Times.

Born in Amsterdam and with Ghanaian heritage, Appiah grew up in Nottingham and progressed through the ranks at Forest. Bursting onto the scene aged 17, Appiah netted his first and only Forest goal against Burton Albion in the EFL Cup.

Operating primarily as a right-winger, Appiah can play anywhere across the front line. Appiah also progressed through the England youth set-up, making 30 appearances for England from u16-u19 level.

The 20-year-old then signed for Almeria for £8 million in 2019, but he has struggled to live up to his price tag thus far.

It has not been made clear whether Ipswich’s interest is in striking a permanent or a loan deal, but the hefty transfer fee Almeria paid in 2019, suggests that it would be the latter.

The verdict

Ipswich have been very busy this summer and this would be another signing of intent. Appiah is clearly a talented forward who could thrive in the third-tier of English football.

Should the 20-year-old sign, he would be part of an exciting, attacking side who will give him plenty of freedom to express himself and regain the confidence he has perhaps lost in Spain.

Paul Cook seems to have embarked on a major rebuilding project at Ipswich. The Tractor Boys have made six signings already and have also been linked with several players over the last couple of weeks. Therefore it is difficult to assess how interested they are in this deal.