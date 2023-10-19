Highlights Ipswich Town winger Wes Burns is set to see a specialist to determine the severity of his shoulder injury suffered during international duty.

If surgery is required, Burns could be out for months, but there is optimism about the possibility of healing through other methods, which would mean a shorter recovery time.

Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson is a strong candidate to replace Burns, as he has already demonstrated his versatility and quality as a forward for Ipswich Town.

Ipswich Town winger Wes Burns is set to see a specialist to determine the severity of the shoulder injury he suffered while on international duty for Wales.

Burns was substituted in the 15th minute of Wales' 4-0 win over Gibraltar last Wednesday night after falling awkwardly and injuring his shoulder.

The 28-year-old missed the Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia on Sunday, and after returning to Portman Road, he will now be assessed.

What is the latest on Wes Burns' injury?

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna revealed ahead of the trip to face Rotherham United on Friday night that Burns was due to see a specialist, but he admitted that should his injury require surgery, he could be out for months.

"Wes is seeing a specialist today, so we will find out a little bit more about how long it’s going to be," McKenna told the club's official website.

"It will depend on whether it’s a surgical repair or a conservative treatment. If it’s a surgical repair, it’s months, but there is positivity about the chances of being able to heal it through other methods.

"If that is the case then it would be more weeks than months, so we should find out more with the specialist today and then monitor it."

Burns has scored one goal and provided one assist in 12 appearances in all competitions for the Tractor Boys so far this season, and he made his 100th appearance for the club in the 4-2 home win over Preston North End prior to the international break.

Who could replace Wes Burns for Ipswich Town?

While Burns will undoubtedly be missed, Ipswich have an ideal replacement for the Welshman in Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson.

Hutchinson has featured mostly from the bench for the Tractor Boys so far, but he has still scored two goals and provided two assists in 13 appearances in all competitions.

The 19-year-old offers useful versatility with his ability to play across the forward line, so he should be able to seamlessly slot into Burns' position on the right.

McKenna was full of praise for Hutchinson after he scored the winner in the 1-0 victory at Southampton last month, and the Northern Irishman has no doubt about the quality he possesses.

"It was a great goal for Omari’s development," McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times.

"I’ve just been joking with him down there. From where he started a couple of months ago, to scoring his first professional goal from a sliding tackle... I don’t think he would have believed that could be part of his repertoire.

"It’s a great indication of the progress he’s been making and the standards and discipline he’s learning here.

"Alongside the goal his all-round defensive performance was excellent. Of course he showed his quality and bravery on the ball as well."

Hutchinson is a player with huge potential, underlined by the fact he has featured for Chelsea at senior level, and Burns' injury could be the perfect opportunity for him to showcase his talent.

With the likes of Hutchinson, Conor Chaplin, Kayden Jackson, Marcus Harness, Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst at his disposal, McKenna has plenty of options to provide the attacking threat in Burns' absence.