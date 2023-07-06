Ipswich Town have secured their long-awaited return to the Championship after an excellent season in League One.

The Tractor Boys sealed their return in style, but they will know the 2023/24 season is going to be as challenging as ever.

Pressure will be on Kieran McKenna’s side as they come into the Championship with a very impressive squad and finances to match.

The club have already been busy with incomings, signing Jack Taylor from Peterborough United, and have been linked with other high-profile signings.

While incomings will be key for McKenna, Ipswich will also be thinking about departures, and one player who could possibly depart is striker Freddie Ladapo.

What is Freddie Ladapo’s current situation at Ipswich Town?

Ladapo joined Ipswich last summer on a free transfer after his contract at Rotherham United expired.

The 30-year-old has played for a vast number of teams in his career, with Rotherham probably being his most successful stint to this day.

Ladapo has played 53 times for the Tractor Boys and has scored 21 goals. His form for the club hasn’t gone unnoticed, with potential interest growing.

Darren Witcoop has reported that Derby County have identified Ladapo as a possible target this summer, as they look for a replacement for David McGoldrick.

The forward has just enjoyed an impressive debut season at Portman Road and is contracted to the club until 2025.

It has now emerged from Derbyshire Live that finances may be an obstacle in any pursuit for Ladapo from Derby this summer.

However, while that may be the case, Ipswich should look to sell Ladapo this summer if there is significant interest.

Why should Ipswich sell Freddie Ladapo amid Derby County's interest?

Ipswich are in a comfortable position when it comes to finances compared to many other Championship teams, so money won’t necessarily be a concern for them when it comes to buying and selling players.

However, every player has a price, and Ipswich will have a number in mind when it comes to Ladapo, and that is understandable.

But, with them moving up to the Championship and the potential for significant arrivals in that area of the pitch, as talk continues in regards to a move for Ellis Simms, Ipswich would be smart to sell Ladapo this summer.

There is no doubt that the striker performed remarkably well in his first season at the club and was the perfect addition for a top-end League One side.

The concern now would be that the 30-year-old hasn’t been as prolific in the Championship as he’s been in League One.

Ladapo has only managed nine goals in 42 Championship games, a significant drop from his League One numbers, which are 66 goals in 201 games.

So, with Ipswich probably having expectations of competing at the top, they need better numbers than that this season.

That is one reason why the club seems keen on adding to their attack this summer, so if they do, it makes sense to let Ladapo move on and sign for a team like Derby, where he will no doubt excel in the league and under his former boss Paul Warne.

It may seem harsh to offload a player that found the net more than 21 times last season but they may make some cut-throat moves if they want to compete at the top of the Championship this term.