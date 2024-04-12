Ipswich Town are just four games away from potential promotion.

The Tractor Boys find themselves in one of the tightest Championship title races in recent history, as they sit second in the table with just four games to go.

They are joined by Leicester City and Leeds United in the top three, who have battled hard all season in the hopes of earning promotion to the top flight.

Just two of those three clubs can finish in the automatic promotion spots, so Ipswich need to be at the top of their game over the next couple of weeks to ensure that they are one of them.

A top-two finish would see the Tractor Boys return to the Premier League for the first time in over two decades.

Ipswich will already be planning for next season, regardless of the league that they will be playing in, and there is one decision that seems to be a no-brainer in the summer transfer window.

Kieffer Moore has been exceptional for the club since signing on loan in January, so they should look to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Kieffer Moore's impact at Portman Road

The 31-year-old returned for his second spell with Ipswich Town in January, having signed a loan deal from Bournemouth and has since been mightily impressive.

In his first game back, Moore was left on the bench as the side travelled to Preston North End in the Championship. Surprisingly, the hosts were 3-0 up at half-time, and the Welshman was introduced at the start of the second half.

The game ended 3-2 to Preston, and Moore scored both of Ipswich's goals as he looked to make an immediate impact. Since his debut off the bench, the striker has been a regular starter for the Tractor Boys, and has scored a total of six goals in just 13 starts.

Related Gabby Agbonlahor makes fresh promotion prediction after Leicester, Ipswich, Leeds slip-ups Gabriel Agbonlahor has given his prediction for who will earn promotion from the Championship this season

George Hirst started the campaign as Ipswich's starting number nine and was a real attacking threat, scoring six goals and assisting six. His season-ending injury was a huge blow for the Tractor Boys, but Moore has been the perfect replacement.

This leaves manager, Kieran McKenna, with a big decision to make in the summer, as he may wish to keep a hold of the reliable Welshman.

Ipswich should look to sign Moore on a permanent deal

The 6 ft 5 in striker has one year remaining on his Bournemouth contract, but with the player turning 32 in August, Ipswich should not have to pay a high fee to secure a permanent deal.

A permanent move to Portman Road will likely suit all parties, as Moore has really fitted in at Ipswich this season, and has bought into Kieran McKenna's philosophy.

All season, McKenna has opted to play with his favoured 4-2-3-1, and enjoys having a tall presence as his solo number nine, so Moore perfectly fits the bill in that regard.

As for Bournemouth, they have Dominic Solanke as their number nine, and will likely strengthen in the summer, so they should be willing to allow Moore to leave to free up space on the wage bill.

He is unlikely to get plenty of game time at the Vitality Stadium next season, so it would make sense for him to depart for Ipswich permanently.

The Welshman has proved he can find the back of the net in the Premier League, having scored a handful of goals for the Cherries.

Last season, he scored a brace at home to English giants, Tottenham Hotspur, which proves he is not afraid of elite level defenders. If Ipswich do earn promotion to the top flight, he will be an ideal attacking option as they know exactly what they can expect to see from him after his performances this season.

Moore has a wealth of experience under his belt away from domestic football, as he has made 41 appearances for Wales, scoring 12 goals.

He has featured in World Cup and Euros tournaments, so has experience of playing at the highest level. While he failed to score regular goals for Bournemouth in the Premier League, he certainly deserves his chance next season after impressing for Ipswich over the last few months.

The Tractor Boys will receive a huge pay cheque if they get promoted, so a cheap and reliable option like Moore will allow the club to put their funds towards other positions that need strengthening.

They will undoubtedly look for more players who have Premier League experience if they are to get promoted.