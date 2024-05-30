Highlights Leeds United's play-off defeat impacts their chances of signing Joe Rodon, potentially benefiting Ipswich Town in their pursuit.

Rodon's success at Leeds showcases his worth as a defender, making him an attractive target for clubs like Ipswich in need of defensive improvements.

Ipswich must capitalise on Rodon's uncertain situation at Tottenham to bolster their backline in preparation for the Premier League challenge ahead.

Leeds United's defeat in the play-off final was not only a dampener to their attempts to return to the Premier League but also decreased their chances of signing Tottenham's Joe Rodon.

The defender has enjoyed a brilliant season for Daniel Farke's side, being part of one of the meanest defences in the division.

However, the misfortune for Leeds can be taken advantage of by Ipswich Town, with their promotion to the top tier. They will be looking to make additions and Rodon could be the perfect place to start.

Joe Rodon's brilliant season at Leeds

Having made his name at Swansea City, Joe Rodon has always struggled to prove himself since signing for Tottenham Hotspur in 2020. In his three and a half years in London, he has made just 24 appearances and hasn't been able to show his true colours under various managers.

However, the previous season's loan move to Leeds revived his career, and he proved his worth in one of the Championship's top sides.

Appearing 50 times in all competitions for the Whites, he has conceded just 45 goals in that time and has displayed why he was held in such high regard at Swansea.

Additionally, as per FotMob, in the majority of defensive and passing stats, he is in the top 20 percentile of defenders in the Championship and could likely transform this back to Premier League football.

For fans of the Yorkshire club, it will be disappointing to not see Rodon starting alongside Ethan Ampadu next season. His valuation of £15 million is rather expensive for a Championship club that still reportedly owes £116 million in unpaid transfer fees.

Joe Rodon 23-24 Statistics Appearances 50 Minutes Played 4,384 Clean Sheets 21 Goals Conceded 43

Ipswich should take advantage of Rodon situation

Labelled as a "perfect role model of a modern defender" by Farke earlier this season, Ipswich should be keeping an eye on his situation at Tottenham.

Not only has he had prior Premier League experience, but as stated earlier, this season he has outweighed his defensive counterparts at Ipswich.

For the club that will likely have the smallest budget in the league, a solid defence is a required foundation if they want to stay up. Having shipped 57 goals in the Championship, the step-up to the Premier League will prove difficult and new additions are needed for an ageing defence.

Looking at the blueprint of Sheffield United's season is a perfect starting point, with Leeds' rivals shipping 104 goals in the top division after retaining a similar back-line to their promotion season.

Whilst Cameron Burgess and Luke Woolfenden have been stalwarts in their back-to-back achievements, the rise to the Premier League does beg the question if players signed in League One are good enough.

If Kieran McKenna believes they are, then who are we to judge? But, Rodon's recent comments on Ange Postecoglou must be of interest to the scouts at Portman Road.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about any contact with the Australian, Rodon said: "Not really. I didn't communicate a lot on that side.

"I'm a big boy and I'm not going to dwell on things."

Clearly, a future at Tottenham seems unlikely, but if Ipswich want to sign the defender they will have to fight off other Premier League interest and make a statement of intent. This comes after the Daily Mail reported that various top-level sides are showing an interest in the 26-year-old.

For Ipswich, the chance to take advantage of Rodon's positioning at Tottenham should be of the utmost importance, and he could prove a pivotal figure in their fight for survival if the East Anglians target him.