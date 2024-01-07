The January transfer window has arrived for EFL clubs, and Ipswich Town have already gotten their business underway with the arrivals of Jeremy Sarmiento and Lewis Travis

Brighton's Ecuadorian winger, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at West Brom but had fitness issues along the way, will link up with the Tractor Boys for the second half of the season, whilst Blackburn captain Travis will bolster the midfield options at Portman Road, and they are likely to be the first of a handful of new additions to bolster Kieran McKenna's squad.

Town are lacking in some areas thanks to George Hirst's significant hamstring injury, the recall of Dane Scarlett by Tottenham Hotspur and Cameron Burgess heading off to the Asian Cup with Australia, so the hierarchy at Portman Road are likely going to have to dip into their transfer kitty.

Related "Money always talks" - Pundit reacts as Celtic eye up Ipswich Town man Vaclav Hladky is wanted by the Scottish champions thanks to his good form, but Carlton Palmer believes he should stay at Portman Road

Let's take a look at THREE players Ipswich should be scouting in the coming weeks that they could make late moves for at the end of the month.

Callum Marshall

With many European clubs on a winter break right now, even in Scotland, Ipswich are going to have to confine their scouting pretty much to England.

And like they did with Scarlett in the first half of the season, Ipswich could loan in a young attacking talent from the Premier League to compensate for the Tottenham man's recall - and the standout player in the Premier League 2 competition is Marshall of West Ham.

The 19-year-old, who has been capped three times by the senior Northern Ireland national team already, has been on fire for the Hammers at under-21 level this season, scoring 19 times in just 13 appearances, and he has four potential appearances remaining this month, including in the EFL Trophy and the Premier League International Cup.

A left-footed striker who is capable of playing off either flank as well, Marshall wouldn't be a like-for-like replacement for Hirst considering he stands under six feet in height, but he can clearly finish and he needs senior minutes due to outgrowing development football already.

Macaulay Langstaff

Should Ipswich want someone more permanent and also in the Hirst mould, then they may have to look down in League Two at the prolific Langstaff.

Despite playing non-league for most of his career, Langstaff made the headlines for scoring 42 times in 48 National League appearances - and that was without netting a penalty too.

The 26-year-old has continued that form with 20 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions, with 19 of those strikes coming in League Two, and there will be curiosity as to whether he could make the step up even further.

Macaulay Langstaff's Notts County League Two Stats 2023-24 Appearances 26 Average Minutes Per Game 87 Goals 19 Assists 5 Shots Per Game 3.9 Big Chances Missed 18 Touches Per Game 22.9 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.2 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.4 Possession Lost Per Game 5.1 Stats Correct As Of January 2, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Langstaff has scored five goals in his last three appearances, and with County having four more league matches before the end of the month, he could be worth keeping an eye on.

Eoin Toal

With Burgess heading to the Asian Cup, it leaves McKenna with not a lot to choose from at centre-back for at least a month, especially as Axel Tuanzebe's fitness is being managed.

George Edmundson is the subject of interest from Portsmouth too, so to let him go and get game-time, they may have to sign a new defender.

And one of League One's form men right now is Bolton centre-back Toal, who is not only a solid defender but also a threat from set pieces.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old Irishman - who has played 18 times for the Trotters in League One and scored three goals - is averaging a 7.03 rating per match, and there is every chance he wil be ready with a step up to the Championship.

He could do that next season if Bolton win promotion anyway, but there's also reason to believe that he's worth spending money on.