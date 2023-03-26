Ipswich Town's recruitment team have a very difficult task ahead of the summer transfer window - because they won't know which division the Tractor Boys will be in next season until the end of this term.

Currently sitting in third place and just three points adrift of the top two, Kieran McKenna's side will be focusing on winning automatic promotion but considering how good Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday have been this term, they may have to settle for a place in the play-offs.

If they do finish in the play-offs, that will make the recruitment team's job even harder because they will have less time to prepare suitable candidates before the start of the summer window.

Key figure Mark Ashton has claimed that their strategy won't change very much regardless of which division they are in - but they may have the opportunity to recruit more gifted players if they do secure promotion.

Already having a squad that's arguably ready to compete in the Championship, a rebuild probably wouldn't be needed at Portman Road but there will inevitably be movement both in and out of Portman Road.

We take a look at two players they should be scouting ahead of the next window.

1 Aden Flint

The 33-year-old is out of contract at Stoke City at the end of the season - and that could be an ideal opportunity for the Tractor Boys to bring him in for the short term.

Richard Keogh's deal at Portman Road comes to an end in the summer and Flint could replace him as a slightly younger alternative, with the Stoke man having plenty of second-tier experience under his belt.

Currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, he has performed reasonably well during his temporary spell at Hillsborough so far and with this in mind, they could face competition from the Owls for his signature.

Ipswich would probably be an attractive option for Flint though considering the size of the club and having taken the step down to League One for the second half of the season, he would probably be open to a move to either division.

This makes him a suitable signing regardless of which league they find themselves in and due to his age, he may not play every week anyway, potentially giving others an opportunity to shine.

2 Colby Bishop

The Portsmouth talisman still has two more years remaining on his contract and with Pompey having the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months too, McKenna's side may need to fork out a sizeable fee to recruit him.

The Tractor Boys and Blackburn Rovers are both reportedly interested in securing his signature - but it would be difficult to see the Lancashire outfit sustaining this interest if they win promotion at the end of this term.

In good news for Rovers, he would be keen to step up to the second tier, though he has moved from a third-tier team to a side in the same division to boost his chances of winning promotion and could do it again with Ipswich.

With George Hirst and Tyreece John-Jules both potentially leaving the club in the summer following the expiration of their loan deals, they could benefit from strengthening their forward department and Bishop could be an ideal candidate to come in.

He may not be too bothered about starting every week if the Tractor Boys secure promotion because he may just be grateful to have the opportunity to compete at a higher level.

This will help squad harmony - and his goalscoring ability can't be underestimated either with the 26-year-old recording 20 goals in 42 competitive appearances this season.