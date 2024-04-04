Ipswich Town have six games left to confirm their place in next season’s Premier League.

The Tractor Boys have been outstanding in this 2023/24 Championship campaign, holding their own alongside the likes of Leeds United, Leicester City, and Southampton.

In fact, Ipswich haven’t just competed with these sides; at times, they have been the best team in the division, and that shows once again as they sit at the top of the table.

The Tractor Boys had an excellent Easter weekend, and alongside other results, they are now in charge of their own destiny with six games remaining.

Of course, all eyes have been on Ipswich, with many left impressed by how they have performed, as players are being mentioned with possible transfers, and now manager Kieran McKenna is being linked with many different clubs.

The latest side to be reportedly interested in the 37-year-old is Manchester United, who could be looking for a new manager this summer depending on what happens between now and the end of the season with Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United have an interest in Kieran McKenna

As mentioned, it has been an excellent season for Ipswich Town so far, and that isn’t going unnoticed, as Kieran McKenna keeps on receiving the plaudits.

There has been a bit of talk about teams being interested in the Ipswich manager, but not many have come as big as Manchester United.

Football Insider is reporting that Manchester United hold an interest in McKenna as they look at potential options for a new manager.

Erik ten Hag is currently the manager of Man United, but since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival as a minority shareholder and taking control of sporting operations, talk has emerged around the Dutchman’s future.

Inconsistency in results and performances has seen speculation mount over ten Hag’s future, and it now seems as though McKenna could be someone the club turns to if they decide to make a change.

The report states that McKenna has impressed people at Old Trafford since taking over at Portman Road and has strong credentials given his time at the Red Devils as a coach under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It goes on to add that he is seen as a “future Manchester United manager” by some at the club.

Ipswich Town should be worried if Man United's interest in McKenna is real

This has been a special season for Ipswich Town, and given how well they have performed, they have probably slightly got used to the idea of people at the club being looked at by other teams, given how well they have done.

However, the news emerging about Manchester United’s interest in Kieran McKenna is the first time a major club has been linked with someone from Ipswich, and it is a sign that this summer, the club could be looked at by many clubs for players and coaches.

The Tractor Boys will hope that sealing promotion to the Premier League can shut down any talk of players leaving the club, but the concern with this update is that winning promotion may not stop McKenna from leaving the club, especially if Man United are involved.

McKenna has done an outstanding job since taking over at Portman Road in 2021. The 37-year-old steadied the club in his first season before he took the club to promotion in League One, and he now has the Tractor Boys a few games away from the Premier League.

Since taking over, McKenna has had an impressive win ratio at the club, both in League One and the Championship. The Ipswich manager won 39 of his 69 games in charge in the third tier, while he has so far won 26 of his 40 games in the Championship.

Ipswich, under McKenna, picked up 139 points in League One, averaging 2.01 points per game. While in the second tier, the club has currently picked up 87 points, averaging an impressive 2.18 points per game, as per Transfermarkt.

So, it is understandable why McKenna is being looked at by clubs, and as mentioned, Ipswich may not have taken much notice of other reports, but now that it is being reported that Man United could be looking at the 37-year-old, it should be of the utmost concern to the club hierarchy.

Whether Ipswich are in the Premier League or next season, it is highly unlikely that McKenna would turn down the chance to manage Manchester United, given their stature and the fact that he has been at the club before and the money and stature that such a job would bring.

So, this news will be a major concern for Ipswich, and if it does occur, there is probably not a lot Ipswich’s hierarchy can do, except watch it unfold.