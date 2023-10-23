Highlights Ipswich Town's strong start to the season positions them as serious contenders for promotion, and strengthening their squad in the January transfer window could further support their chances.

Leeds United's surplus of attacking talent may lead to limited playing time for Joe Gelhardt, making him a potential target for Ipswich Town.

Ipswich Town previously showed interest in Gelhardt during the summer transfer window, and if his situation at Leeds does not change, a loan move in January could benefit both parties.

It has been a brilliant start to the season for Ipswich Town.

Having won promotion to the Championship from League One, the Tractor Boys have so far looked more than comfortable in the second tier.

Indeed, after 11 matches, they have been one of the standout sides in the division, and as the league prepares to head into the winter, Kieran McKenna's side would have had the opportunity to go top of the table with a victory over Rotherham United on Friday night had their fixture against the Millers not been suspended.

The Tractor Boys headed out of the October international break second in the division, two points behind Leicester City on top, and eight points clear of Preston North End in third.

Whether or not Kieran McKenna's side can maintain such a lofty position in the league table as the season progresses and be serious contenders for promotion remains to be seen. However, one thing that could help them is further strengthen their squad in the January transfer window.

With that in mind, Ipswich should certainly be monitoring things at Leeds United, where a current situation is brewing that could be used to their advantage.

Daniel Farke's Leeds United headache

Indeed, having just been relegated from the Premier League, Leeds United have plenty of attacking talent on their books, which is brilliant for Daniel Farke, but perhaps not for all of his players.

Indeed, whilst the Leeds boss does have to juggle his attacking options carefully, with so many vying for minutes, it naturally means that some players will not get them.

That has been the case so far for Joe Gelhardt this season.

Other Leeds forwards, such as Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter, and big money summer signing Joel Piroe have all so far been preferred and are ahead of Gelhardt in the Leeds pecking order.

Ipswich Town should consider taking advantage of Leeds United situation

This is where Ipswich Town can take advantage, though.

Indeed, the Tractor Boys were linked with a move for Gelhardt late on in the summer, and should his situation remain unchanged come January, Leeds' stance on keeping him would surely soften.

As per TEAMtalk, Ipswich were one of four clubs to make enquiries regarding a loan move for Gelhardt late on in the transfer window. However, Leeds rebuffed that interest, according to their report, due to the fact Gelhardt was seen as a part of Farke's plans.

That has clearly not been the case so far, though, with Gelhardt very much on the fringes of Farke's plans.

Having experienced regular football on loan at Sunderland last season, and at Wigan previously in his career, Gelhardt will surely be pushing for a loan move away should he not become more involved in the coming months, and for Leeds, it would make no sense not to agree to a loan move for their youngster as playing regularly could help his development and potentially even increase his price tag in any potential sale down the line.

This is where Ipswich can step in, with McKenna clearly keen on the player and therefore likely to offer him plenty of minutes.

Perhaps the biggest obstacle in all of this could be the fact that Leeds and Ipswich, if both remain on their current trajectories, could be promotion rivals come January, in which case, neither side would want to strengthen the other.