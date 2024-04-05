Highlights Ipswich Town in Championship have a handful of games left to secure a Premier League spot.

Reports suggest interest from Ipswich in QPR defender Jake Clarke-Salter for the upcoming transfer window.

While Clarke-Salter has performed well, promotion may require Ipswich to pursue stronger options for defense.

Ipswich Town have only a handful of games remaining in the Championship to cement their place in next season’s Premier League.

The Tractor Boys have been one of the surprise packages of the campaign, as they have earned the right to compete with Leeds United, Leicester City, and Southampton for an automatic spot.

There’s been no luck about it; Ipswich have deserved everything they have achieved so far this season and now only have a few games remaining to get one of the two automatic places up for grabs.

So, obviously, all focus will be on these remaining games and not planning too far ahead, as the club has yet to know what division they are going to be in. However, the transfer window isn’t too far away now, and talk seems to be gathering pace, especially when it comes to Ipswich and Jake Clarke-Salter.

Reports have emerged this week that the defender is someone the club could potentially look at, but do face competition from other sides.

Ipswich among the sides interested in Jake Clarke-Salter

As mentioned, even though most teams have full concentration on the remaining games of the season, the summer transfer window isn’t a million miles away from opening, and therefore, reports are starting to emerge.

It was revealed by The Sun on Monday that Queens Park Rangers defender Jake Clarke-Salter has caught the attention of Ipswich Town, Celtic, and Premier League trio Burnley, Crystal Palace, and Wolves.

Clarke-Salter is under contract with the Hoops until the summer of 2026, but his performances for the Championship side have caught the eyes of those mentioned teams.

The centre-back has been with QPR since 2022, when he joined the club on a free transfer, and this season, he has been important in Marti Cifuentes’ team as they bid to beat the drop.

Ipswich should avoid Jake Clarke-Salter signing if promotion is secured

Ipswich have been very lucky this season, as they have managed to put together a squad that has given them plenty of options throughout the campaign.

However, the defensive area is one place where it could be said there are not a great deal of options for manager Kieran McKenna.

The Ipswich boss has relied heavily on Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess, with players like George Edmundson and Axel Tuanzebe providing backup, with the latter mainly being used at right-back.

So, it is understandable that this may be an area of the pitch that the club is looking to strengthen, and as mentioned, Jake Clarke-Salter has been very important for QPR this season, playing 29 times in the Championship and has been key for the club since Cifuentes arrived.

Jake Clarke-Salter's 2023/24 Championship stats for QPR Total Matches played 29 Minutes per game 81 Goals 1 Passing accuracy 41.4 (84%) Key passes 0.1 Touches 61.6 Interceptions per game 1.0 Tackles per game 2.1 Average rating 6.92 Stats as per Sofascore.com

During those 29 games, the defender has grabbed one goal, but more importantly, he has impressed with his ball playing ability and his defensive skills.

The 26-year-old has so far got an accurate passing rate of 41.4 (84%) per game, which has led to him having 61.6 touches of the ball and collecting 0.1 key passes. Furthermore, the defender has yet to grab an assist, which will be disappointing, as he’s got an xA of 0.35, as per Sofascore.com.

But the player will be judged more on his defensive duties, with him averaging 1.0 interceptions per game as well as 2.1 tackles per game and has recovered the ball 4.1 times, all of which have helped the club keep seven clean sheets, per Sofascore.com.

While Clarke-Salter has been important for QPR this season, and he may earn a fresh move this summer, if Ipswich do secure promotion to the Premier League, you feel they need to be looking at better options.

As mentioned, the QPR defender has proven to be a solid player at this level, but promotion would mean Ipswich would be operating at a different level, and with their finances being in the position they are, surely they can pursue better options.

The centre-back area will need to be addressed by McKenna, so it is important they strengthen that in the summer, and if they are a Premier League team, they may be better forgetting about Clarke-Salter and looking elsewhere.