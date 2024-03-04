Highlights Ipswich Town face key decisions on player contracts, with defender Cameron Burgess nearing the end.

Despite a one-year option, Ipswich should secure Burgess long-term due to his crucial role this season.

Burgess' strong defensive stats and his ability to fit McKenna's style highlight his importance to Ipswich's future.

Ipswich Town may soon have tough decisions to make when it comes to the futures of some of their players.

The Tractor Boys are currently in the midst of a promotion battle as they, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton fight it out for the two automatic spots.

So, with 11 games remaining in the league, Ipswich and Kieran McKenna’s focus will be on what is happening on the pitch.

But soon decisions will need to be made on player contracts, with defender Cameron Burgess being one player who is coming to the end of his current contract.

Cameron Burgess’ contract situation at Ipswich Town

Burgess has been at Portman Road since the summer of 2021, joining the club from Accrington Stanley.

Before moving to Ipswich Town, Burgess played for a host of other sides, such as Fulham, Oldham Athletic, Scunthorpe United, Salford City, and Accrington.

The defender impressed in his single season with Stanley, and that was what earned him his move to Ipswich. Since joining the Tractor Boys, Burgess has gone on to become a key player for the club.

The 28-year-old signed a three-year contract when he joined the club in 2021, meaning his deal comes to an end after this season.

But the good news for Ipswich is that they do have protection, as the club has the option of a one-year deal to trigger.

While this option will likely be triggered by the club, given Burgess’ importance this season, Ipswich need to be looking to tie the player down to a longer deal than a season.

Ipswich should be looking to agree new terms with Cameron Burgess

As mentioned, Ipswich’s main priority as things stand will be to concentrate on the football, as they look to get into one of the two automatic promotion spots.

But, as the season nears its end, Ipswich will have to start looking forward to next season, and therefore, decisions will need to be made on players' futures, with Burgess definitely fitting into the category.

The Tractor Boys do have protection, as previously stated, as the club can trigger the one-year option in his contract, but given how well the defender has played and how important he has become, Ipswich may need to look beyond the one-year option they have and agree to a new contract.

When he first joined the club, Burgess played for Ipswich but was in and out of the side, as he only played 21 times in League One.

But last season and now in this campaign, the 28-year-old has become a key member of McKenna’s team. He played 33 times as the club were promoted from League One last season, and in this campaign, Burgess has started all 28 league games he has been available for.

Cameron Burgess' 2023/24 Championship stats for Ipswich Town Total Matches played 28 Minutes per game 90 Clean sheets 9 Interceptions per game 1.4 Tackles per game 0.5 Balls recovered per game 5.1 Clearances per game 5.0 Average rating 6.98 As per SofaScore.com (As it stands 4th March)

Furthermore, the defender has helped Ipswich have one of the strongest defences in the league, with them collecting nine clean sheets while he has been on the pitch.

Burgess has been instrumental in defence, averaging 1.4 interceptions per game as well as 0.5 tackles, and has recovered the ball 5.1 times on average, as per SofaScore.com.

The 28-year-old has fitted comfortably into what McKenna wants from his defenders, as Burgess has established himself as a ball-playing defender. He has a pass accuracy per game of 82%, with him collecting 0.2 key passes and having even created two big chances for his teammates, as per SofaScore.com.

Ipswich having the one-year option may mean they are in no rush to further extend Burgess’ contract at the club, but given his performances and his importance to the team, the Tractor Boys may be wise in tying him down, as if they don't, you could see interest from other sides emerge, knowing his contract situation.

It may depend on what Ipswich achieve this season, but whether they are in the Premier League or not next season, the club should see Burgess as a key member of this team and reward his form with a new long-term deal.