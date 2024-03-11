Highlights Ipswich Town should be preparing for McKenna's departure due to interest from Bundesliga and EPL teams.

McKenna's replacements could include Danny Rohl from Sheffield Wednesday, who has shown promise.

Rohl could provide stability and a fresh perspective for Ipswich as McKenna's potential successor.

Ipswich Town may already be preparing for Kieran McKenna’s future departure.

The Tractor Boys have richly benefitted from having the former Manchester United coach at their disposal, with the 37-year-old stabilising the club following Paul Cook’s departure before taking them back to the Championship.

Following their remarkable promotion-winning campaign last term, a midtable finish may have been seen as a major success this term, with Ipswich needing to adapt to a higher level.

Not only did some excellent teams come up, but three very gifted sides came down from the Premier League.

Related Derby County should be monitoring Ipswich Town situation ahead of the summer: View With Max Bird set to depart in the summer, Derby could look to Ipswich Town for their replacement.

Despite the strength of the league this season, the Tractor Boys have been in the top two for much of the campaign and are still in the race to secure automatic promotion.

Considering they aren’t as strong on paper as many of their other promotion rivals, McKenna has done a remarkable job and deserves a huge amount of respect, regardless of whether his team are able to seal back-to-back promotions.

Success attracts interest though, with McKenna likely to attract more and more interest in the coming months, unless the Suffolk side decline dramatically.

Interest in Kieran McKenna

Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart are eyeing a move for the Northern Irishman, according to Bild, with the German side the latest club that have been linked with a move for him.

That would be an excellent move for the 37-year-old, who is only in the early stages of his managerial career but could have the opportunity to manage in one of Europe’s best leagues.

He has also attracted interest from Premier League teams, with Crystal Palace’s name popping up on more than one occasion before Oliver Glasner’s appointment at Selhurst Park.

McKenna could also be Roberto De Zerbi’s replacement at Brighton and Hove Albion if the latter departs at any point, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the 37-year-old leave Ipswich at some point.

He deserves the interest that he has reportedly attracted - and may move away from Portman Road sooner rather than later if an attractive offer comes in.

Danny Rohl could be the perfect Kieran McKenna replacement at Ipswich Town

At the time of Danny Rohl's arrival back in October, Sheffield Wednesday hadn't won a single league game during the 2023/24 campaign.

With this in mind and the fact the club was rock bottom of the second tier, the young coach faced a major battle in his quest to turn things around at Hillsborough.

However, he has worked with some very talented players before, formerly a coach of the Germany national team and working closely with Hansi Flick.

And Rohl has done an excellent job during his time in South Yorkshire so far, even if his side are still in the relegation zone at this point.

Danny Rohl's record at Sheffield Wednesday - All competitions, as of March 11th Games 29 Wins 12 Draws 3 Losses 14

He may have lost more games than he has won, but the Owls were previously doomed and the 34-year-old has done a great job to turn things around at such a tender age.

Rohl could even be a great replacement for McKenna, as someone who has established himself as a talented coach in the EFL and someone who can get a tune out of a previously failing side.

If he can do that with a side that were previously failing, he could do an excellent job with a team that have thrived for much of the 2023/24 season.

What the Owls don't have at the moment is a huge amount of stability, with the fans and owner Dejphon Chansiri not enjoying a good relationship.

Ipswich could offer him that stability - and you feel he could be tempted by a move to Portman Road - particularly if the Owls go down.