Ipswich Town share future plans after EFL update

Ipswich Town have delayed their return to training after it was today revealed that the football season won’t resume until the end of April at the earliest.

The Coronavirus outbreak saw the authorities postpone the campaign until early April but with the situation expected to get worse in the coming weeks, a decision was made by the EFL today to put the season back until April 30.

Obviously, it’s a sensible decision and the football clubs have been acting accordingly.

And, Tractor Boys general manager of football operations, Lee O’Neill, told the East Anglian Daily Times that Paul Lambert’s squad now won’t be returning to training next week as had been planned.

“When you look at what’s happening around the country and you hear that London might be going into lockdown, then it’s clear we are a long way from playing football again.

“The players were due to return to training on March 26 but that won’t happen now and the coaching staff are working on a new timetable. We are preparing to get players back and ready to play games for the end of April but it’s an ever-changing situation and of course the priority is the health and safety of everyone.”

The verdict

This is not really a surprise as there’s no real point of the players coming in to train next week when they won’t be playing for another five or six weeks at least.

The only priority right now is the health and safety of the public and all the group are better off staying at home.

Clearly, the club are prepared for this and they will continue to monitor the situation in the coming weeks.

