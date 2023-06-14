Ipswich Town are closing in on a loan deal for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, according to The Sun.

Raki-Sakyi enjoyed an outstanding season with Charlton Athletic in League One, scoring 15 goals and providing 10 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

The Tractor Boys have been long-standing admirers of the 20-year-old and they were linked with a move for Rak-Sakyi in December along with Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall and Hull City, but he remained at The Valley for the rest of the campaign.

Rak-Sakyi has no shortage of suitors once again this summer, with Ipswich facing competition from Luton Town and Cardiff City.

But it seems as though the Tractor Boys have won the race for his signature and he could become Kieran McKenna's first signing as he prepares for life back in the Championship.

How did Jesurun Rak-Sakyi perform at Charlton Athletic?

Rak-Sakyi's goals and assists return for Charlton was incredibly impressive and after his loan spell came to an end, Addicks boss Dean Holden was full of praise for the winger.

"He’s just an incredible one-v-one player in terms of his dribbling ability. He can get knocked off the ball and be unbalanced but he’ll have an awareness of where the space is," Holden told talkSPORT.

"He’s not selfish either. He’s not someone who will do five step overs to look good for the sake of it, he’s very effective. So if there’s a player to be played in on goal, he’ll make that pass.

"We worked hard in getting him to the back post when the ball was coming from the opposite side of the pitch.

"His positioning at times needed a bit of help and some of his defensive stuff. Mark Bright sent us a lovely letter from Palace to thank us for how we looked after him. He watched him most weeks as well and was really good for his development and he improved as the season went on.

"Some of the things he did you just stood and watched in amazement literally."

His performances did not go unnoticed by his parent club, with Palace manager Roy Hodgson commending Rak-Sakyi after he was nominated for the EFL's Young Player of the Season award in April.

Would Jesurun Rak-Sakyi be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

Rak-Sakyi would be an excellent signing for the Tractor Boys.

He proved himself to be a dangerous attacking threat in the third tier last season with the Addicks and he is certainly ready to make the step up to the Championship.

Rak-Sakyi would bring goals, creativity and pace to Portman Road and it would be no surprise to see him develop further under the expert guidance of McKenna.

He would need time to adapt to the second tier, but he will slot in seamlessly to McKenna's side and it is a move which would be beneficial to all parties.