Ipswich Town set to step up efforts to secure swoop for key target amid Sunderland and Derby County interest

Ipswich Town are planning to come in with an increased bid to secure the signing of Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

According to the Rotherham Advertiser, The Tractor Boys have reportedly already seen an offer for the midfielder worth around £400,000 rejected by Rotherham this summer. That comes with Ipswich keen to secure his services as they aim to mount a promotion push under Paul Cook.

Paul Warne has since insisted that the Millers do not want to sell Crooks this summer and they especially do not want to see him join a League One rival.

Although he did state that every player has their price, but also was keen to stress that no one has come close to matching their asking price for the 27-year-old.

As well as Ipswich, it is believed that Derby County are interested in making a move for Crooks this summer. While he has also been linked with a potential move to both Sunderland and Peterborough United.

According to the latest report from the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich are now ready to come in with a renewed offer to further test Rotherham’s resolve to keep hold of Crooks.

The Verdict

From this update, Ipswich are going to try and do all they can to try and push a move for Crooks through this summer. The midfielder would be an excellent addition for Cook’s side and he has proven that he can be a real threat at League One level and even in the Championship as well. For that reason, you can understand Rotherham’s desperation to hang onto him this summer.

Rotherham are right to want to do all they can to avoid selling to a League One rival because selling the 27-year-old to a promotion rival would be potentially damaging for their own ambitions. The midfielder though is set to be out of contract next year so there will have to be some realism in them holding onto him if a large offer comes in.

Ipswich will be hoping that their next offer for Crooks will be nearer to Rotherham’s valuation because £400,000 was always unlikely to tempt the Millers into selling to a potential promotion rival. If they can secure his services then it would be an excellent addition for them and make a strong summer to this point look even better.