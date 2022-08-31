Ipswich Town set to snub deal for 12-goal forward

Ipswich Town know just how capable Macauley Bonne can be at League One level – but despite his prowess in the third tier, the East Anglian Daily Times is reporting they won’t make a move for the forward before the deadline.

The 26-year-old was a mainstay in the Tractor Boys’ side last time around and managed a decent haul of 12 goals and two assists in 29 starts for the club.

He’s now returned to QPR after his loan spell came to an end but first-team football is likely to be in short supply for the player at Loftus Road during the 2022/23 campaign. He has played three times so far for the club this season but none of them have been starts and it’s amounted to just 19 minutes of gametime in total.

He could be available on a transfer then and according to this report, the Hoops are happy to let go of the forward on a permanent basis before the window comes to a close. However, Ipswich are not believed to be interested in trying to add Bonne on a full-time basis and it means if the player is to leave QPR, it won’t be to Portman Road.

Instead the club and the player will seemingly have to look elsewhere to get him off their books before the deadline on Thursday. There could be plenty of other teams interested, with the player having bagged double-digit goal tallies in the Championship, League One and the National League in the past.

There won’t be a reunion on the cards for Bonne and Ipswich though this window.

The Verdict

Macauley Bonne would likely be a very good signing for Ipswich this window if they were to make a move, especially when you consider how the player fared last season.

Granted, the 26-year-old’s form did drop off in the latter stages of the campaign, but he still managed a double-digit tally for his goals and has proven he can be an asset at third-tier level. Perhaps then, Kieran McKenna would prefer a different type of player or perhaps the finances over a potential move are not ideal.

He could be a solid option though, of that there is no doubt. Ipswich though must have other plans in mind for their strikeforce and it won’t involve a return to Portman Road for Macauley Bonne. The player won’t play for QPR much either – or at least as much as the player would want – and so a move away is the best bet.

There is bound to be a club out there that would sign the striker considering his record – it’s just a matter of finding a team now before the window comes to a close.