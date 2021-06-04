Ipswich Town set to sign midfielder with medical scheduled ahead of 2021/22 campaign

Ipswich Town are edging closer to completing a deal to sign former Wigan Athletic midfielder Lee Evans according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Evans has been a free-agent since being released from his contract with the Latics at the end of the 2020/21 season, after they avoided relegation into the third tier of English football.

He had been with Wigan Athletic on a permanent basis since 2019, and stuck around during a difficult period for the club, after they had previously entered administration for off-the-field problems.

The 26-year-old has previously been on the books with the likes of Wolves and Sheffield United earlier in his career, and he’ll be hoping he can adjust to life at Portman Road relatively swiftly.

Ipswich finished this year’s campaign ninth in the League One table, and will be eager to mount a serious challenge for promotion back into the Championship in the upcoming league campaign, which is set to get under way in August.

The Tractor Boys are preparing for their third straight season in the third tier, and the club’s supporters will be expectant of returning to the Championship this term.

The East Anglian Daily Times claim that Evans is set to undergo a medical with Ipswich Town on Friday, as they look to make it two signings in the last two days.

Wes Burns recently signed for the Tractor Boys, as Paul Cook looks to build his squad ahead of the new league campaign later this year.

The Verdict:

This could turn out to be a shrewd signing by Ipswich Town.

Evans has experience of playing both in League One recently, as well as the Championship not so long ago in his professional career, which could make him a solid addition to the Ipswich squad.

Paul Cook will have been wanting to sign players that he thinks can add something to their team moving forwards, and he clearly feels as though Evans can do just that.

You have to trust the former Wigan Athletic boss with this one, and if he can get his recruitment right this summer, then I really wouldn’t be surprised to see Ipswich return to the Championship under his management.