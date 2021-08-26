Ipswich Town set to sanction temporary midfielder exit

King’s Lynn Town are set to be boosted by the addition of Brett McGavin on a short-term deal from Ipswich, according to Suffolk News.

The midfielder made his debut for the League One side when he was just 19-years-old back in the 2019/20 season. Last campaign, he pushed on even further and made five more appearances for the club, four of which were starts.

He could now be set to light up the National League, with King’s Lynn Town set to confirm the arrival of the youngster on loan from the Tractor Boys.

He’s played at a level a lot higher than the one he’ll be featuring in this campaign – so his arrival should be a boost to the Linnets.

It could also be a boost to the player, who has yet to play a minute of competitive football for Ipswich so far this season. Despite looking like he might play a part in the side again this year, he has instead been confined to the club’s reserve side.

Instead of sitting on the sidelines, the now 21-year-old is set to depart from the club on a short-term basis in pursuit of more regular football.

The player has previously spent some time out on loan, having joined Ayr United towards the back end of the last campaign. He only managed 12 minutes of gametime for the Scottish side but it’s all valuable experience for the midfielder to get under his belt.

He’s now set for even more in the National League this season – and if he can hit the ground running and show what he’s capable of with them, then he could come back and thrive with his parent club when he returns.

The Verdict

McGavin has proven that he can be a decent option at League One level, so for King’s Lynn to wrap up a deal for him is astute business from them. He looked solid when he did manage to feature in the third tier, with his strong passing and chance creation ability and if he can perform similarly for the Linnets then he could be key for them while he’s there.

A move could be of benefit to the 21-year-old too. He’s unlikely to get much playing time with the Tractor Boy’s this season due to the amount of signings and the level of the squad that Paul Cook is compiling and so a move away could help him push on even more.

He’s shown he has the potential to be a quality midfielder in the third tier despite his age and if he can continue to get better by getting regular action in the National League, then he could be an important player for Ipswich over the course of the next few seasons.