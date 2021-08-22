Ipswich Town set to rival Wigan Athletic in pursuit of Crystal Palace player

Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic are interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Jaroslaw Jach on loan, according to The Sun.

Jach joined Palace from Zagłębie Lubin in January 2018, but the defender has since made only one appearance for the Eagles.

His only appearance for Palace came in the Carabao Cup against Bournemouth last season, and has spent time away on loan at Rizespor, Tiraspol, Fortuna Sittard and Raków Częstochowa.

But another loan move, this time domestically, could be on the cards for the 27-year-old, who has made two appearances in the Premier League 2 this term.

According to The Sun, League One promotion hopefuls Ipswich and Wigan are looking at signing Jach on loan for the season.

Ipswich and Wigan have both been two of the busiest clubs in the transfer window this summer, with Town bringing in a whopping 16 new players.

Wigan, meanwhile, have also been very active in the transfer window under Leam Richardson, and will now look to rival Ipswich for the signature of the Pole.

The Verdict

This seems like a bit of a weird link to be honest.

Jach hasn’t seemed to settle in England since moving over from Poland, and his lack of game time for Palace is a bit of a worry.

That, then, doesn’t suggest to me that a loan move to League One would work out, but perhaps it could also be exactly what he needs.

He’s 27 and needs to be playing regularly, so it will be very interesting to see how this one plays out.