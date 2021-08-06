Ipswich Town set to pip Derby County to signing of winger

Ipswich Town are set to beat Derby County to the signing of free agent attacker Sone Aluko, according to TWTD.

Aluko is searching for a new club having been let go by Reading at the end of last season, upon the expiration of his contract at the Berkshire club.

The 32-year-old scored five goals in 102 appearances for the Royals, featuring 33 times in the Sky Bet Championship last season.

Since the start of pre-season, Aluko has been training with Derby County alongside a number of other free agents, hoping to earn a deal at Pride Park.

Off-field issues mean that Derby haven’t been able to wrap up a deal for Aluko, though, despite Wayne Rooney confirming his intentions to sign the attacker.

Now, reports from TWTD have emerged claiming that League One side Ipswich Town are closing in on the signing of Aluko.

Paul Cook made Louie Barry his 11th signing of a busy summer transfer window today, and revealed that he is still keen to strengthen his squad ahead of the forthcoming League One campaign.

The Verdict

Ipswich seriously aren’t messing about and they are getting plenty of deals done whenever they feel like it.

Aluko is an interesting option for the club. He’s played in the Championship for a number of years now and will bring plenty fo experience.

With them said to be keen on bringing in Michael Jacobs, too, Cook is clearly keen to strengthen his wide options this summer.

It’s another blow for Rooney and for Derby though, as their off-field issues prove to be difficult once again.